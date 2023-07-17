Apis Cor Inc: Affordable And Durable: Has This 3D Printing Company Cracked The Code For Building Better Houses?

Apis Cor aims to boost a struggling housing economy with affordable, durable 3D-printed homes.

The company's 3D printing machinery promises fast and high-quality construction.

Its structurally sound homes are able to withstand severe weather conditions, including hurricanes and floods.

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Apis Cor, the Florida-based 3D construction company, is looking to change opinions in the construction industry. The company is raising capital in a new round of fundraising as it promotes its innovative construction product. Its goal is to boost the housing economy with quality homes that are both more affordable and built to withstand severe weather.

The housing shortage in America has been evolving from a concern to a crisis. The country is short up to 6 million homes , and half of Americans (49%) say housing is a significant problem in their local area, a 10% increase since 2018. Housing instability is also linked to a host of social issues, including worse health, depressed productivity and declining fertility rates.

Apis Cor Takes Construction 3D

Apis Cor is looking to solve this housing crisis with its suite of 3D printing construction machinery . 3D printing in construction is becoming an increasingly popular option , and Apis Cor's products can increase the speed and reliability with which homes are built. Combined, its machines deliver a comprehensive construction solution that guarantees high-quality, repeatable results.

This includes its compact construction robot Frank, which can comfortably print a two-story building of unlimited square footage; its mixing and pumping unit Gary, which keeps a steady supply of 3D print material; and the delivery system Mary, which keeps the construction site supplied and running smoothly.

However, it is part of Apis Cor's mission to deliver not just affordable, but also durable, long-lasting homes. Quality of housing is linked to several health outcomes , including physical and mental health, and there can be a perception that affordable housing is ugly and badly built.

Quality Homes Built To Last

Apis Cor is changing this narrative with its homes. Its cutting-edge technology means its homes look good and are structurally sound while still being constructed quickly and inexpensively.

Its walls don't require drywall and are able to be painted right away for a fresh, clean look. Apis Cor's 3D-printed wall system has similar structural characteristics to Concrete Masonry Unit (CMU) construction and complies with the building codes used for concrete units. Following the widely accepted concrete block model, Apis Cor's walls are reinforced with rebar and attached to the roof and foundation in the same manner as a CMU.

Its construction style means its houses are well-designed to withstand severe weather conditions. Four in 10 Americans say their local community experienced severe weather conditions in the past year, such as floods and strong storms. Severe weather conditions could increase due to climate change , which is why Apis Cor is building homes that will stand the test of time.

CMU units can be rated to withstand level five hurricanes, and Apis Cor's homes are built to the same building code as these structures. 3D printing makes it straightforward to print curved walls that are better able to withstand gale-force winds than flat, concrete walls. Its 3D material also can be more moisture-resistant and doesn't involve drywall or exterior foam-board insulation, which often gets damaged during flooding.

Apis Cor is taking investments today , and it plans to begin the construction of homes in America soon. Investors through StartEngine may be eligible to watch live printing plus get to stay in a 3D-printed house. The company has already received 18 paid pre-orders for its machines and successfully made its first sale in April this year, bringing in $11.2 million in projected revenue. This number of printers could also generate an estimated $41 million through sales of Apis Cor's proprietary 3D print material.

