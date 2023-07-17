Anzeige
Montag, 17.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Dow Jones News
17.07.2023 | 16:52
191 Leser
DJ Xangle and Republic Crypto Form Strategic Partnership to Power Korean Enterprises' Adoption of Web3 

Chainwire 
Xangle and Republic Crypto Form Strategic Partnership to Power Korean Enterprises' Adoption of Web3 
17-Jul-2023 / 15:19 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Seoul, South Korea, July 17th, 2023, Chainwire 
Xangle, a leading web3 data and intelligence platform based in South Korea, has formed a strategic partnership with 
Republic Crypto, a leading US-based advisory firm that helps global enterprises seamlessly enter the web3 space. 
To date, Xangle has primarily focused on providing web3 data, intelligence and advisory services to Korean enterprises, 
arming them with the essential tools and knowledge to make informed decisions regarding web3 strategy and its 
application to their business models. With this strategic partnership, Xangle clients now can gain access to Republic 
Crypto's renowned experience in web3 execution, offering clients a comprehensive toolkit that includes blockchain 
infrastructure setup, digital asset management, tokenomics design, and more. 
"The partnership with Republic Crypto marks a significant milestone for the web3 industry in Asia," stated James Kim, 
Co-Founder and CEO of Xangle. "Enterprises in Korea now have access to comprehensive strategic and seamless 
implementation support for their blockchain initiatives. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of onboarding the next 
wave of mainstream web3 adoption, leveraging the exciting technologies that have matured in recent years." 
"We are excited to work alongside Xangle in expanding our advisory presence in Asia and driving web3 adoption," said 
Bryan Myint, Co-Founder and Head of Republic Crypto's web3 advisory division. "Asia is positioning itself as a hub for 
the future wave of web3 innovation and adoption, and our aim is to support any company looking to dive into this 
exciting new phase of the economy." 
This strategic partnership positions Xangle and Republic Crypto to empower enterprises on their path to embracing web3 
technologies and seizing the opportunities in the evolving digital and financial landscape. Together, they enable 
businesses in Korea and other Asian technology hubs to expand into the decentralized frontier, leveraging the combined 
expertise and dedicated support of both companies. With this alliance, enterprises can confidently navigate the web3 
space and unlock the full potential of an increasingly decentralized future. 
About Xangle 
Xangle is one of the leading web3 data & intelligence platforms based in South Korea, providing essential on-chain data 
infrastructure, solutions & research for various web2&3 stakeholders. Our mission is to foster sustainable growth and 
mass adoption of blockchain technology via educating the mass by offering comprehensive and granular insights on the 
blockchain industry by sector, therefore enabling more informed decision making. We also aim to facilitate Web3 
adoption from traditional Web2 giants in their respective industries by providing advisory services and bridging with 
notable Web3 projects. 
About Republic Crypto 
Republic Crypto offers web3 advisory services, blockchain infrastructure, and digital asset management to the world's 
most ambitious builders and investors. Republic Crypto is part of Republic, a global technology firm pioneering the 
digital transformation of finance. Republic's ecosystem has made it possible for 2.5M+ community members to deploy 
USD2.5B+ into 2000+ private ventures. 
Contact 
Itai Elizur 
MarketAcross 
itai@marketacross.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1681791 17-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=754b9ce270ef7bf08f5fb4ddb0675055

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1681791&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2023 10:19 ET (14:19 GMT)

