AAG Marks A New Era Of Web3 With Its Event In Manila

AAG MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 17, 2023 - AAG, a Web3 infrastructure company, successfully held its maiden live event on June 21, further bolstering the Philippines' immersion into the Web3 ecosystem. The event, a confluence of Web2 and Web3 aficionados, saw the participation of industry leaders like Lazada, GCash, and DITO CME, along with renowned key opinion leaders (KOLs) and strategic partners. CEO and co-founder of AAG, Jack Vinijtrongjit, emphasized, "AAG's commitment to integrating the worlds of Web2 and Web3 is instrumental in shaping the future. We are thrilled to lead this transformation and collaborate with enterprises on this exciting journey." Key Highlights of the Event: 1. The launch of AAG's MetaOne Affiliate Program was a significant milestone. This path-breaking program offers users of AAG's seedless self-custody wallet an opportunity to earn lifetime fee shares up to 80%. Furthermore, the program boasts enticing rewards, including monthly iPhone giveaways and a chance to win a BMW car! 2. The event was graced by around 50 prominent KOLs, with a cumulative follower base of over 6 million. 3. Leading Web3 companies such as Lazada, GCash, and DITO CME were present, contributing their insights on the latest evolutions in the Web3 arena. Donald Lim, COO of DITO CME, joined Jack Vinijtrongjit in a panel discussion about the transformative potential of Web3 technology on established businesses. Vinijtrongjit said, "Businesses can leverage the innovative power of Web3 and blockchain technology to revolutionize customer relationship management. AAG, through its advanced tech stack, is enabling businesses to exploit Web3 capabilities and discover new avenues in their existing business models." The successful conclusion of AAG's event in Manila underlined the burgeoning potential of the Web3 world, not only in the Philippines but on a global scale. About AAG AAG is a web3 infrastructure company focused on providing software that helps simplify interactions with blockchain applications and the Metaverse for both mainstream users and traditional companies. AAG provides a secure and easy-to-use MetaOne® wallet, as well as infrastructure software, such as a cross-chain search engine and Saakuru blockchain for enterprise companies. With the belief that education is the key to unlock the potential of web3, AAG is also exploring the concept of Learn-and-Earn with the mission of enabling economic opportunities worldwide via the Metaverse economy. AAG aims to bring 1 billion people into the Metaverse economy by 2030. For more information about AAG, visit: AAG Linktree Press Contact: Jack Vinijtrongjit CEO partnership@aag.ventures

1681799 17-Jul-2023

July 17, 2023 10:31 ET (14:31 GMT)