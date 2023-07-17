Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
17.07.2023 | 17:04
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AAG Marks A New Era Of Web3 With Its Event In Manila

DJ AAG Marks A New Era Of Web3 With Its Event In Manila 

Chainwire 
AAG Marks A New Era Of Web3 With Its Event In Manila 
17-Jul-2023 / 15:31 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AAG 
 
MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 17, 2023 - AAG, a Web3 infrastructure company, successfully held its maiden live event on 
June 21, further bolstering the Philippines' immersion into the Web3 ecosystem. 
 
The event, a confluence of Web2 and Web3 aficionados, saw the participation of industry leaders like Lazada, GCash, and 
DITO CME, along with renowned key opinion leaders (KOLs) and strategic partners. 
 
CEO and co-founder of AAG, Jack Vinijtrongjit, emphasized, "AAG's commitment to integrating the worlds of Web2 and Web3 
is instrumental in shaping the future. We are thrilled to lead this transformation and collaborate with enterprises on 
this exciting journey." 
 
Key Highlights of the Event: 
 
 1. The launch of AAG's MetaOne Affiliate Program was a significant milestone. This path-breaking program 
  offers users of AAG's seedless self-custody wallet an opportunity to earn lifetime fee shares up to 80%. 
  Furthermore, the program boasts enticing rewards, including monthly iPhone giveaways and a chance to win a BMW car! 
 
 2. The event was graced by around 50 prominent KOLs, with a cumulative follower base of over 6 million. 
 
 3. Leading Web3 companies such as Lazada, GCash, and DITO CME were present, contributing their insights on 
  the latest evolutions in the Web3 arena. 
 
Donald Lim, COO of DITO CME, joined Jack Vinijtrongjit in a panel discussion about the transformative potential of Web3 
technology on established businesses. Vinijtrongjit said, "Businesses can leverage the innovative power of Web3 and 
blockchain technology to revolutionize customer relationship management. AAG, through its advanced tech stack, is 
enabling businesses to exploit Web3 capabilities and discover new avenues in their existing business models." 
 
The successful conclusion of AAG's event in Manila underlined the burgeoning potential of the Web3 world, not only in 
the Philippines but on a global scale. 
 
About AAG 
AAG is a web3 infrastructure company focused on providing software that helps simplify interactions with blockchain 
applications and the Metaverse for both mainstream users and traditional companies. AAG provides a secure and 
easy-to-use MetaOne® wallet, as well as infrastructure software, such as a cross-chain search engine and Saakuru 
blockchain for enterprise companies. With the belief that education is the key to unlock the potential of web3, AAG is 
also exploring the concept of Learn-and-Earn with the mission of enabling economic opportunities worldwide via the 
Metaverse economy. AAG aims to bring 1 billion people into the Metaverse economy by 2030. 
For more information about AAG, visit: AAG Linktree 
 
Press Contact: 
Jack Vinijtrongjit 
CEO 
partnership@aag.ventures 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1681799 17-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=13e2ad3e78b7ce4921fc2caa4c6a0029

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1681799&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2023 10:31 ET (14:31 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.