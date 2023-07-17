MPress Records: Rachael Sage Delivers Delightful Video/Single of Yazoo Classic 'Only You' Ahead of New Album

The Other Side Out July 21

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Award-winning alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Rachael Sage has just released a bubbly companion video to her single "Only You" from her forthcoming full-length studio album, The Other Side (out July 21, 2023, via MPress Records). A reinterpretation of the '80s Yazoo classic, Rachael's take on the song features its timeless melody with an updated arrangement complimenting Sage's folky storytelling approach. The track is as much a revamp as it is a respectful homage to the beloved UK synth-pop original. Sage's own acoustic guitar, Wurlitzer and Jupiter-8 synth parts, receive support from her longtime band The Sequins, including Grammy®-nominated cellist Dave Eggar.

Premiering in Guitar Girl, the dynamic video depicts a jubilant Sage recording in her closet, rehearsing in her living room, and dancing like nobody's watching. Enjoy "Only You" here!

Sage explains her inspiration for covering the song, saying "A few years ago I saw the incredible Alison Moyet perform at Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC, and it had a huge impact on me. I had listened to Yazoo a lot as a kid ('Upstairs At Eric's' was a cassette mainstay), and always admired how deceptively simple their sound was. Trendy arpeggiated synths couldn't mask the fact that their songs were absolutely timeless and that the melody of a song like 'Only You' was equally an earworm as it was emotionally universal. I hope that if Alison and Vince Clarke (of the original group Yazoo) hear this track, they'll feel how inspired I was by their work and that my stylistic spin on it will make them smile!"

The digital album, vinyl and deluxe physical CD - featuring 12 paintings by Sage, photographs by renowned Studio 54 photographer Bill Bernstein, along with a Bonus Disc of alternate mixes - can be pre-saved/ pre-ordered at: mpress.lnk.to/TheOtherSide. Both the audio and video versions of "Only You" are available on all streaming platforms and YouTube.

Please see rachaelsage.com for ongoing tour updates.

About Rachael Sage:

Alt-folk-pop artist Rachael Sage has steadily released a slew of vibrant, dynamic albums since emerging on the Downtown NYC scene. She has toured with Ani DiFranco, Beth Hart, Imelda May, Howard Jones, and Grammy® winners Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin and Judy Collins - with whom she also recorded a critically-acclaimed duet of Neil Young's "Helpless". In addition to being a six-time Independent Music Award-winning musician and producer, Sage is also a John Lennon Contest Grand Prize winner who has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, SXSW, and toured globally from Japan to Berlin. She is also a philanthropic advocate who has raised money for a wide range of causes, including the American Refugee Committee, National Network For Youth, and National Foundation For Women's Cancer. Her 2020 album Character yielded the Billboard-charting single "Blue Sky Days"; her forthcoming album The Other Side is out July 21 on MPress/ILS/Virgin, and is available for pre-order now.

Contact Information

Jill Richmond Johnson

Publicity Director

jillr@mpressrecords.com

(212) 481-7243

SOURCE: MPress Records

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768344/Rachael-Sage-Delivers-Delightful-VideoSingle-of-Yazoo-Classic-Only-You-Ahead-of-New-Album