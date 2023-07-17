Terraphase Engineering Inc.: Robinson Noble Joins Terraphase Engineering

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Terraphase Engineering Inc. (Terraphase), a leading environmental engineering and design firm, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Robinson Noble, an environmental consulting firm with a long-standing reputation for excellence in environmental characterization and remediation, water resources, water rights, and geotechnical engineering. The acquisition provides opportunities for both firms to combine their expertise and expand their offerings to private and public sector clients.



"I have no doubt that the merger of Robinson Noble and Terraphase Engineering will be of mutual benefit to our clients," said Jim Hay, president of Robinson Noble. "Not only will our common service lines be strengthened by a larger team of professionals, but each firm brings new capabilities and expertise to bear in support of client projects. I can't wait to get started."

William Carson, president of Terraphase, stated, "Our common company cultures make Terraphase and Robinson Noble a great fit together. Both companies are well recognized for commitment to our employees, the community, and the excellent work product we deliver for our clients. This combination will provide employee opportunities to expand their skill sets and contribute to projects across the country. For our existing clients, this geographic expansion allows us to deliver on larger projects in the Pacific Northwest and greatly expand our water and geotechnical service lines."

Terraphase, headquartered in Oakland, California with 12 offices nationwide, is known for providing technical leadership on complex environmental and engineering challenges since its founding in 2010. With a team of interdisciplinary and entrepreneurial professional experts, our practitioner-led firm is committed to providing comprehensive, cost-effective solutions for our clients.

Robinson Noble, based in Tacoma, Washington, began as a groundwater resources consulting firm in 1947. Today, they have developed into a full services environmental and geotechnical consulting firm with a reputation for providing clients with their technical expertise and high-quality deliverables.

