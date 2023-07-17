Anzeige
Montag, 17.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
17.07.2023 | 17:58
Mithra Pharmaceuticals: Notice of Adjustment of the Conversion Price of Mithra's EUR 125,000,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2025

Notice of Adjustment of the Conversion Price of Mithra's EUR 125,000,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2025
(ISIN: BE6325746855)


Liege, Belgium,17July2023-17:45 CEST - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) (the "Company" or "Mithra"), a company dedicated to Women's Health, confirms to Bondholders that, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's EUR 125,000,000 senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2025 (ISIN: BE6325746855) (the "Bonds"), as a result of the drawing of a new tranche (C1) by the Company announced on 21 June 2023 under the senior secured convertible facilities agreement and conversion agreement entered into by the Company and originally announced on 8 August 2022, pursuant to Condition 5(b)(vi), the Conversion Price of the Bonds has been adjusted from EUR 24.1256 to EUR 23.8262, effective as of 21 June 2023.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

********

For more information, please contact:

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA
David Horn Solomon
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@mithra.com (mailto:investorrelations@mithra.com)		Investor & media relations
Chris Maggos
Cohesion Bureau
chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com (mailto:chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com)
+41 79 367 6254

About Mithra

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA

ESTELLE®, and DONESTA® are registered trademarks of Mithra Pharmaceuticals or one of its affiliates.

Important information

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy (convertible) bonds, shares or other securities of Mithra. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States or in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be prohibited by applicable law.



Subscribe to our mailing list on mithra.com (http://www.mithra.com/) to receive our
press releases by email or follow us on our social media:

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/1456363/) • Twitter (https://twitter.com/mithrapharma) • Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mithrapharmaceuticals/)

Attachment

  • 2023-07-17_Third_CB_Conversion_Price_Adjustment_Notice_FR- final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b318087a-51fd-421d-804a-4d080533debe)

