Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 10 to 14, 2023:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 10/07/2023 350,717 51.613755 18,101,821.31 XPAR 10/07/2023 149,153 51.497746 7,681,043.31 CEUX 10/07/2023 40,000 51.509070 2,060,362.80 TQEX 10/07/2023 19,000 51.589325 980,197.18 AQEU 11/07/2023 354,898 51.785816 18,378,682.53 XPAR 11/07/2023 155,000 51.794360 8,028,125.80 CEUX 11/07/2023 20,000 51.753848 1,035,076.96 TQEX 11/07/2023 25,000 51.798748 1,294,968.70 AQEU 12/07/2023 344,763 52.581227 18,128,061.56 XPAR 12/07/2023 150,000 52.617852 7,892,677.80 CEUX 12/07/2023 25,000 52.598370 1,314,959.25 TQEX 12/07/2023 25,000 52.604040 1,315,101.00 AQEU 13/07/2023 324,252 52.861901 17,140,577.12 XPAR 13/07/2023 150,000 52.860158 7,929,023.70 CEUX 13/07/2023 30,000 52.853064 1,585,591.92 TQEX 13/07/2023 30,000 52.855283 1,585,658.49 AQEU 14/07/2023 382,130 51.914628 19,838,136.80 XPAR 14/07/2023 100,000 51.925952 5,192,595.20 CEUX 14/07/2023 30,000 51.931321 1,557,939.63 TQEX 14/07/2023 30,000 51.800704 1,554,021.12 AQEU Total 2,734,913 52.138632 142,594,622.18

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717448331/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies

Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com