Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 10 to 14, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
10/07/2023
350,717
51.613755
18,101,821.31
XPAR
10/07/2023
149,153
51.497746
7,681,043.31
CEUX
10/07/2023
40,000
51.509070
2,060,362.80
TQEX
10/07/2023
19,000
51.589325
980,197.18
AQEU
11/07/2023
354,898
51.785816
18,378,682.53
XPAR
11/07/2023
155,000
51.794360
8,028,125.80
CEUX
11/07/2023
20,000
51.753848
1,035,076.96
TQEX
11/07/2023
25,000
51.798748
1,294,968.70
AQEU
12/07/2023
344,763
52.581227
18,128,061.56
XPAR
12/07/2023
150,000
52.617852
7,892,677.80
CEUX
12/07/2023
25,000
52.598370
1,314,959.25
TQEX
12/07/2023
25,000
52.604040
1,315,101.00
AQEU
13/07/2023
324,252
52.861901
17,140,577.12
XPAR
13/07/2023
150,000
52.860158
7,929,023.70
CEUX
13/07/2023
30,000
52.853064
1,585,591.92
TQEX
13/07/2023
30,000
52.855283
1,585,658.49
AQEU
14/07/2023
382,130
51.914628
19,838,136.80
XPAR
14/07/2023
100,000
51.925952
5,192,595.20
CEUX
14/07/2023
30,000
51.931321
1,557,939.63
TQEX
14/07/2023
30,000
51.800704
1,554,021.12
AQEU
Total
2,734,913
52.138632
142,594,622.18
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
