Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
11/07/2023
FR0010307819
3 240
89,9888
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
12/07/2023
FR0010307819
1 793
91,2382
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
13/07/2023
FR0010307819
10 000
91,6382
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
14/07/2023
FR0010307819
4 518
92,1413
XPAR
* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
19 551
91,4444
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,067,270,984
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
Legrand