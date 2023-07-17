Anzeige
Montag, 17.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
17.07.2023
Quest Diagnostics Named a 'Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion' for Sixth Consecutive Year

SECAUCUS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced it has been named to the 2023 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability: IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality.

"We are honored to be named a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for the sixth consecutive year," said Cecilia McKenney, Quest's Chief Human Resources Officer. "Achieving our purpose of 'Working together to create a healthier world, one life at a time' can only be accomplished if we continue to advance inclusion for people with disabilities. Together with the valuable insights and advocacy of our DiverseAbilities Employee Business Network, we are fostering a more inclusive and caring work environment while enriching the lives of those we serve."

Quest launched the DiverseAbilities Employee Business Network (EBN) in 2016 as part of its commitment to empowering people with disabilities. The group, which includes over 350 employees, is placing a strong emphasis on neurodiversity, cancer support, and accessibility for both employees and the customers.

"Giving all people, including those with disabilities, the opportunity to access and take action with the information we provide is critical to our success as a company," said Pete Reiser, Executive Director, Digital Program Management, and co-lead of the DiverseAbilities EBN, whose debilitating spine injury several years ago gives him a firsthand understanding of the importance of disability inclusion. "Expanding accessibility for employees and customers with disabilities is good for our company."

This is the sixth consecutive year Quest has been recognized by the DEI, which is acknowledged as the most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion. The 2023 DEI measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices; Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and Non-U.S. Operations.

Read more about Quest's award-winning culture on the company's ESG Resources page. Find the full 2023 Disability Equality Index® here.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in?the?United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.?www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

About the Disability Equality Index®
The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion".

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

For further information: Shawn Bevec (Investors): 973-520-2900 or Dennis Moynihan (Media): 973-520-2800

Quest Diagnostics , Monday, July 17, 2023, Press release picture

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768374/Quest-Diagnostics-Named-a-Best-Place-To-Work-for-Disability-Inclusion-for-Sixth-Consecutive-Year

