American Airlines Receives Eighth Consecutive Perfect Score on the 2023 Disability Equality Index

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / For the eighth consecutive year, American Airlines has received a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and was named one of the best places to work for disability inclusion in 2023. The DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities.

"At American Airlines, we proudly strive to create an open, inclusive culture where people from all backgrounds and abilities feel welcome," said Cedric Rockamore, American's Chief Diversity Officer. "We are honored to be recognized for our inclusive efforts and are committed to continuous improvement in building an environment where the individual abilities of our team members are valued."

The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. By taking the DEI, companies demonstrate their commitment to disability inclusion and equality, as well as broader social issues.

"Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we're thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace and supply chain," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

Globally, people with disabilities represent more than 1 billion people. Disability is a natural part of the human experience, and it crosses lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and religion.

