Tata Consultancy Services: TCS Empowers: Five Facts About Tata Consultancy Services' CSR Efforts in North America

Employee volunteers from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in North America gave company-led Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs and nonprofits a lot of time during the company's last fiscal year, ending March 31.

In fact:

In North America alone, about 22,500 TCS employees spent 42,425 hours volunteering and supporting social good in their local communities.

and supporting social good in their local communities. In linear hours, that's about 4.8 years, slightly longer than it took to build the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Empire State Building in New York and the CN Tower in Toronto each took only two years to build - half as much time as TCSers in North America gave to purpose projects last year.

Good is better when it multiplies: TCS employees also donated $1.4 million worth of their time, skills and expertise to North American nonprofit organizations via in-kind services during the year. They delivered this work through TCS' community innovation program, Tech4Hope. Not having to spend that money on needed IT services helped those nonprofits better support their clients and deliver on their missions and services.

During the year, 1,260 North American TCS employees volunteered 1,798 hours serving as mentors and innovation competition judges for Go Innovate Together (goIT), TCS' digital innovation and career readiness program focused on K-12 students. In so doing, they helped transform a lot of young people into STEM thinkers and caring global citizens.



