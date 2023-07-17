Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on July 17, 2023:

Transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc.

1. Summary of the notification

BlackRock, Inc. reported in a notification dated July 7, 2023, that on July 6, 2023, following an acquisition of voting securities, its shareholding increased and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On July 6, 2023, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 8,246,490 shares with voting rights, representing 3.38% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719).

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and downward crossing of a threshold.

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) BlackRock, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Advisors, LLC 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.

Date on which the threshold is crossed

July 6, 2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities BlackRock, Inc. N/A 0 0,00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited N/A 131.628 0,05% BlackRock Advisors, LLC N/A 273.533 0,11% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG N/A 202.653 0,08% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. N/A 55.919 0,02% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association N/A 1.878 0,00% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited N/A 7.412.760 3,04% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC N/A 168.119 0,07% Subtotal N/A 8.246.490 3,38% TOTAL 8.246.490 0 3,38% 0,00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 54.670 0,02% physical BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Contract Difference 163 0,00% cash TOTAL 54.833 0,02%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 8.301.323 3,40%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Please see the full chain of control in "Chain of Control" tab.



3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

