In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on July 17, 2023:
- Transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc.
1. Summary of the notification
BlackRock, Inc. reported in a notification dated July 7, 2023, that on July 6, 2023, following an acquisition of voting securities, its shareholding increased and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On July 6, 2023, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 8,246,490 shares with voting rights, representing 3.38% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719).
2. Content of the notification
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and downward crossing of a threshold.
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
BlackRock, Inc.
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.
Date on which the threshold is crossed
July 6, 2023
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
Denominator
243,921,719
Notified Details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
BlackRock, Inc.
N/A
0
0,00%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
N/A
131.628
0,05%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
N/A
273.533
0,11%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
N/A
202.653
0,08%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
N/A
55.919
0,02%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
N/A
1.878
0,00%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
N/A
7.412.760
3,04%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
N/A
168.119
0,07%
Subtotal
N/A
8.246.490
3,38%
TOTAL
8.246.490
0
3,38%
0,00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
Securities Lent
54.670
0,02%
physical
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
Contract Difference
163
0,00%
cash
TOTAL
54.833
0,02%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
8.301.323
3,40%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
|Please see the full chain of control in "Chain of Control" tab.
3. Further information
The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
About Azelis
Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.
Across our extensive network of more than 65 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.
Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
