Total passenger traffic up 32.4% YoY surpassing pre-pandemic levels, for the first time Armenia, Ecuador, Argentina and Brazil above June 2019 levels; Aircraft movements above June 2019
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 32.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in June 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels of June 2019 by 2.6% for the first time.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022)
Statistics
Jun'23
Jun'22
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'22
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,812
2,882
32.3%
21,679
17,276
25.5%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,371
1,863
27.2%
13,065
8,737
49.5%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
609
385
58.3%
3,482
2,564
35.8%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,792
5,130
32.4%
38,226
28,577
33.8%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
29.3
27.4
6.7%
175.9
168.9
4.2%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
73.0
61.4
18.8%
414.7
337.6
22.8%
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Jun'23
Jun'19
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,812
3,658
4.2%
21,679
22,704
-4.5%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,371
2,355
0.7%
13,065
13,747
-5.0%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
609
610
-0.1%
3,482
4,125
-15.6%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,792
6,623
2.6%
38,226
40,577
-5.8%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
29.3
33.0
-11.2%
175.9
210.7
-16.5%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
73.0
67.9
7.5%
|
414.7
419.6
-1.2%
(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic grew 32.4% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 102.6% of June 2019 levels, up from 97.9% posted in May, with international and domestic passenger traffic surpassing pre-pandemic levels of June 2019 by 0.7% and 4.2%, respectively.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 36.6% YoY and surpassing pre-pandemic volumes, by 5.9%. International passenger traffic reached 83.1% of pre-pandemic levels, up from the 81.5% recorded in May, while domestic passenger traffic surpassed June 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 15.6%. On April 14, the Company inaugurated a state of the art new departures terminal at Ezeiza Airport, with capacity to serve up to 30 million passengers per year.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 9.7% versus the same month of 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, total traffic stood at 98.3% of June 2019, slightly up from 97.9% in May. International passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 80% of total traffic, reached 95.7% of June 2019 levels, whereas domestic passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 8.7%.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 32.0% YoY and surpassed, for the first time, pre-pandemic volumes by 2.6%. Domestic traffic, which accounted for almost two thirds of total traffic, surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 6.8%, whereas transit passengers reached 95.1% of June 2019 levels, up from 86.4% in May.
In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 29.1% YoY and reached 85.1% of June 2019 levels, slightly up from 84.4% in May.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 23.4% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic volumes by 10.1%. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 16.8% and 3.4%, respectively.
In Armenia, passenger traffic increased by 63.7% YoY and surpassed the pre-pandemic levels of June 2019 by 82.4%, thus sustaining a solid recovery trend.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 6.7% YoY to 88.8% of June 2019 levels, or 89.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Uruguay and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina stood at 88.6%, Brazil at 71.7%, and Ecuador at 68.1%. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.
Aircraft movements increased 18.8% YoY and exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 7.5%, or by 12.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. All the countries of operations, except Ecuador, exceeded June 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Aircraft movements in Ecuador stood at 99.6%.
|Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022)
Jun'23
Jun'22
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'22
% Var.
|Passenger Traffic (thousands)
|Argentina(1)
3,506
2,567
36.6%
20,531
14,734
39.3%
|Italy
824
751
9.7%
3,610
2,795
29.1%
|Brazil
1,415
1,072
32.0%
8,372
7,115
17.7%
|Uruguay
135
104
29.1%
930
648
43.5%
|Ecuador
398
322
23.4%
2,385
1,929
23.6%
|Armenia
514
314
63.7%
2,399
1,355
77.0%
|TOTAL
6,792
5,130
32.4%
38,226
28,577
33.8%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
|Cargo Volume (tons)
|Argentina
15,072
14,643
2.9%
90,687
90,320
0.4%
|Italy
1,163
1,320
-11.9%
6,735
7,598
-11.4%
|Brazil
5,450
4,567
19.3%
31,534
28,182
11.9%
|Uruguay(2)
2,834
2,514
12.7%
15,950
17,041
-6.4%
|Ecuador
2,229
2,734
-18.5%
15,934
17,654
-9.7%
|Armenia
2,525
1,666
51.6%
15,101
8,078
86.9%
|TOTAL
29,273
27,444
6.7%
175,941
168,874
4.2%
|Aircraft Movements
|Argentina
37,928
30,640
23.8%
223,141
174,724
27.7%
|Italy
8,265
7,607
8.6%
35,042
30,406
15.2%
|Brazil
13,965
11,240
24.2%
79,654
67,169
18.6%
|Uruguay
2,249
1,940
15.9%
16,557
13,855
19.5%
|Ecuador
6,518
6,787
-4.0%
39,677
38,118
4.1%
|Armenia
4,062
3,206
26.7%
20,647
13,320
55.0%
|TOTAL
72,987
61,420
18.8%
414,718
337,592
22.8%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019)
Jun'23
Jun'19
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,506
3,312
5.9%
20,531
21,221
|-3.2%
Italy
824
839
-1.7%
3,610
3,779
|-4.5%
Brazil
1,415
1,380
2.6%
8,372
9,254
|-9.5%
Uruguay
135
158
-14.9%
930
1,142
|-18.6%
Ecuador
398
361
10.1%
2,385
2,231
|6.9%
Armenia
514
282
82.4%
2,399
1,321
|81.6%
Peru
292
1,631
TOTAL
6,792
6,623
2.6%
38,226
40,577
|-5.8%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,072
17,020
-11.4%
90,687
110,842
-18.2%
Italy
1,163
1,042
11.5%
6,735
6,508
3.5%
Brazil
5,450
7,605
-28.3%
31,534
47,380
-33.4%
Uruguay(2)
2,834
2,105
34.6%
15,950
14,163
12.6%
Ecuador
2,229
3,275
-31.9%
15,934
21,150
-24.7%
Armenia
2,525
1,540
64.0%
15,101
8,294
82.1%
Peru
376
2,362
|TOTAL
29,273
32,963
-11.2%
175,941
210,699
-16.5%
|Aircraft Movements
|Argentina
37,928
34,291
10.6%
223,141
221,927
0.5%
|Italy
8,265
8,080
2.3%
35,042
36,596
-4.2%
|Brazil
13,965
11,945
16.9%
79,654
78,375
1.6%
|Uruguay
2,249
1,937
16.1%
16,557
15,851
4.5%
|Ecuador
6,518
6,544
-0.4%
39,677
40,940
-3.1%
|Armenia
4,062
2,361
72.0%
20,647
11,375
81.5%
|Peru
2,708
14,535
|TOTAL
72,987
67,866
7.5%
414,718
419,599
-1.2%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
