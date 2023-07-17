Total passenger traffic up 32.4% YoY surpassing pre-pandemic levels, for the first time Armenia, Ecuador, Argentina and Brazil above June 2019 levels; Aircraft movements above June 2019

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 32.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in June 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels of June 2019 by 2.6% for the first time.

2-Year Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022) Statistics Jun'23 Jun'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,812 2,882 32.3% 21,679 17,276 25.5% International Passengers (thousands) 2,371 1,863 27.2% 13,065 8,737 49.5% Transit Passengers (thousands) 609 385 58.3% 3,482 2,564 35.8% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,792 5,130 32.4% 38,226 28,577 33.8% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 29.3 27.4 6.7% 175.9 168.9 4.2% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 73.0 61.4 18.8% 414.7 337.6 22.8% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019) Statistics Jun'23 Jun'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,812 3,658 4.2% 21,679 22,704 -4.5% International Passengers (thousands) 2,371 2,355 0.7% 13,065 13,747 -5.0% Transit Passengers (thousands) 609 610 -0.1% 3,482 4,125 -15.6% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,792 6,623 2.6% 38,226 40,577 -5.8% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 29.3 33.0 -11.2% 175.9 210.7 -16.5% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 73.0 67.9 7.5% 414.7 419.6 -1.2% (1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 32.4% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 102.6% of June 2019 levels, up from 97.9% posted in May, with international and domestic passenger traffic surpassing pre-pandemic levels of June 2019 by 0.7% and 4.2%, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 36.6% YoY and surpassing pre-pandemic volumes, by 5.9%. International passenger traffic reached 83.1% of pre-pandemic levels, up from the 81.5% recorded in May, while domestic passenger traffic surpassed June 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 15.6%. On April 14, the Company inaugurated a state of the art new departures terminal at Ezeiza Airport, with capacity to serve up to 30 million passengers per year.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 9.7% versus the same month of 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, total traffic stood at 98.3% of June 2019, slightly up from 97.9% in May. International passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 80% of total traffic, reached 95.7% of June 2019 levels, whereas domestic passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 8.7%.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 32.0% YoY and surpassed, for the first time, pre-pandemic volumes by 2.6%. Domestic traffic, which accounted for almost two thirds of total traffic, surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 6.8%, whereas transit passengers reached 95.1% of June 2019 levels, up from 86.4% in May.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 29.1% YoY and reached 85.1% of June 2019 levels, slightly up from 84.4% in May.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 23.4% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic volumes by 10.1%. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 16.8% and 3.4%, respectively.

In Armenia, passenger traffic increased by 63.7% YoY and surpassed the pre-pandemic levels of June 2019 by 82.4%, thus sustaining a solid recovery trend.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 6.7% YoY to 88.8% of June 2019 levels, or 89.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Uruguay and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina stood at 88.6%, Brazil at 71.7%, and Ecuador at 68.1%. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Aircraft movements increased 18.8% YoY and exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 7.5%, or by 12.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. All the countries of operations, except Ecuador, exceeded June 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Aircraft movements in Ecuador stood at 99.6%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022) Jun'23 Jun'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,506 2,567 36.6% 20,531 14,734 39.3% Italy 824 751 9.7% 3,610 2,795 29.1% Brazil 1,415 1,072 32.0% 8,372 7,115 17.7% Uruguay 135 104 29.1% 930 648 43.5% Ecuador 398 322 23.4% 2,385 1,929 23.6% Armenia 514 314 63.7% 2,399 1,355 77.0% TOTAL 6,792 5,130 32.4% 38,226 28,577 33.8% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,072 14,643 2.9% 90,687 90,320 0.4% Italy 1,163 1,320 -11.9% 6,735 7,598 -11.4% Brazil 5,450 4,567 19.3% 31,534 28,182 11.9% Uruguay(2) 2,834 2,514 12.7% 15,950 17,041 -6.4% Ecuador 2,229 2,734 -18.5% 15,934 17,654 -9.7% Armenia 2,525 1,666 51.6% 15,101 8,078 86.9% TOTAL 29,273 27,444 6.7% 175,941 168,874 4.2% Aircraft Movements Argentina 37,928 30,640 23.8% 223,141 174,724 27.7% Italy 8,265 7,607 8.6% 35,042 30,406 15.2% Brazil 13,965 11,240 24.2% 79,654 67,169 18.6% Uruguay 2,249 1,940 15.9% 16,557 13,855 19.5% Ecuador 6,518 6,787 -4.0% 39,677 38,118 4.1% Armenia 4,062 3,206 26.7% 20,647 13,320 55.0% TOTAL 72,987 61,420 18.8% 414,718 337,592 22.8%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019) Jun'23 Jun'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,506 3,312 5.9% 20,531 21,221 -3.2% Italy 824 839 -1.7% 3,610 3,779 -4.5% Brazil 1,415 1,380 2.6% 8,372 9,254 -9.5% Uruguay 135 158 -14.9% 930 1,142 -18.6% Ecuador 398 361 10.1% 2,385 2,231 6.9% Armenia 514 282 82.4% 2,399 1,321 81.6% Peru 292 1,631 TOTAL 6,792 6,623 2.6% 38,226 40,577 -5.8% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,072 17,020 -11.4% 90,687 110,842 -18.2% Italy 1,163 1,042 11.5% 6,735 6,508 3.5% Brazil 5,450 7,605 -28.3% 31,534 47,380 -33.4% Uruguay(2) 2,834 2,105 34.6% 15,950 14,163 12.6% Ecuador 2,229 3,275 -31.9% 15,934 21,150 -24.7% Armenia 2,525 1,540 64.0% 15,101 8,294 82.1% Peru 376 2,362 TOTAL 29,273 32,963 -11.2% 175,941 210,699 -16.5% Aircraft Movements Argentina 37,928 34,291 10.6% 223,141 221,927 0.5% Italy 8,265 8,080 2.3% 35,042 36,596 -4.2% Brazil 13,965 11,945 16.9% 79,654 78,375 1.6% Uruguay 2,249 1,937 16.1% 16,557 15,851 4.5% Ecuador 6,518 6,544 -0.4% 39,677 40,940 -3.1% Armenia 4,062 2,361 72.0% 20,647 11,375 81.5% Peru 2,708 14,535 TOTAL 72,987 67,866 7.5% 414,718 419,599 -1.2%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

