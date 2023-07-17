Mondelez International: Mondelez 2022 Snacking Made Right Report: Letter From Chairman & CEO

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Mondelez International



Mondelez 2022 Snacking Made Right Report

"As we continue confidently into our second decade as a responsible, high-growth, pureplay global snacking company, we are prioritizing key areas of Snacking Made Right, so we can help drive innovative, more sustainable growth the right way for people and the planet."

I am proud to say that our chocolate, biscuits, and baked snacks brands continue to bring more and more moments of enjoyment, satisfaction and meaning to millions of people around the world. This is an ongoing good growth story. A story that has at its heart our enduring purpose to empower people to snack right, and our renewed strategic focus on achieving greater sustainable growth so that we deliver our vision: to be the global snacking leader, winning in chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks.

We are working together to achieve our vision at a time of considerable change and challenges - from the war in Ukraine to rising inflation and economic uncertainty around the world, from climate change to nature loss. It is an increasingly tough world in which to make snacking right. Yet at the same time, it is also a world where the demand for snacking right continues to grow. As our 2022 State of Snacking report shows, 71% of consumers said that they snack at least twice a day, and they are looking for ways to snack more mindfully.

So there are many challenges and many opportunities for us here at Mondelez International, and indeed for all our stakeholders, and we remain resolutely focused on driving more sustainable growth - prioritizing and accelerating to achieve this growth.

As this report shows, our strategic commitment to Snacking Made Right is fundamental to our more sustainable growth. It is our way of determining our environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities and delivering on our mission of leading the future of snacking by offering the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.

As we continue confidently into our second decade as a responsible, high-growth, pure-play global snacking company, we are prioritizing key areas of Snacking Made Right, so we can help drive innovative, more sustainable growth the right way for people and the planet. With that in mind, sustainability now follows growth, execution, and culture as the fourth pillar in our long-term business strategy, Vision 2030.

We are focusing on more sustainable snacking - more sustainable sourcing of key ingredients, lowering climate impact, respecting human rights, and reducing packaging waste.

We are building our pool of deep and diverse talent, making strong progress in our global diversity, equity and inclusion ambitions for our colleagues, culture, and communities.

We are evolving our portfolio to meet a range of consumer nutrition and well-being choices, while promoting mindful portions and active lifestyles.

And as with every core aspect of our business, we remain focused on strong ESG governance, with oversight from the Board of Directors (Board) and leadership from the top. We are also committed to enhancing our transparency and reporting - to increase understanding, share in achievements, and encourage greater collaboration.

Collaboration among stakeholders is critical. As this report highlights, beyond what we are doing as a company, we are partnering a great deal with others to together make snacking right - and we can continue to do a great deal more, too. I look forward to many more years of us making snacking right together as we seek to have an ever-greater positive impact for people and the planet.

Dirk Van de Put

Chairman & CEO, Mondelez International

Read more in the Mondelez 2022 Snacking Made Right Report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mondelez International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mondelez International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mondelez-international

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mondelez International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768456/Mondelz-2022-Snacking-Made-Right-Report-Letter-From-Chairman-CEO