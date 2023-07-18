BITCOIN GROUP SE

After a bitterly cold crypto winter last year with price losses of up to 78% for Bitcoin alone, the asset class has become one of the best performers on the market, with a gain of 90% since the beginning of 2023. Companies from this segment, such as MicroStrategy, Coinbase, Hut 8 Mining and Bit Digital, were able to more than double in this period. In contrast, the German Bitcoin Group, which operates the trading platform for digital currencies, bitcoin.de, with its subsidiary, has some catching up to do. However, the holding company has significantly more substance than comparable competitors.

