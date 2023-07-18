HexaCard is an innovative service for improving quality control in cell characterization for biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy applications

HexaCard offers a highly accurate analytical method for characterizing transformed cell lines, with the ability to assess six critical parameters in a single assay

HexaCard allows identification of transgene stability, cell clonality and provides a unique genetic ID card for each clone or batch, ensuring the accuracy of the entire production pipeline

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV, the "Company"), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of DNA sequences, is pleased to announce the launch of its new service, HexaCard.

HexaCard is an application of Genomic Vision's proprietary Molecular Combing Technology (MCT) that offers precise visualization and measurement of individual DNA molecules. HexaCard aims to consolidate multiple technologies used in assessing engineered genome modifications, offering a streamlined, one-stop-shop solution for the cell and gene therapy (CGT), and biomanufacturing industries. By combining six analytical parameters into a single assay, Genomic Vision's HexaCard service offers a range of advantages in bioproduction and CGT applications.

The six analytical parameters assessed by HexaCard encompass crucial aspects of cell line characterization. These parameters include determining copy number, assessing orientation, identifying integration sites, evaluating genetic integrity in the target region, analyzing on/off target insertions, and establishing a genetic signature for stability assessment. This comprehensive analysis ensures the selection of the most suitable clones, enhancing productivity and stability while reducing turnaround time and costs.

With HexaCard, researchers and biomanufacturers can confidently optimize their processes, make informed decisions, and mitigate the risks associated with non-competent cell line development. By enabling the identification of transgene stability, clonality and providing a unique genetic ID card for each clone or batch, HexaCard ensures the accuracy of the entire production pipeline.

This state-of-the-art service addresses the unmet need to accurately characterize genetic construct of transformed cell, the prevalent issues of misidentified cell lines and cellular cross-contamination. This technology, coupled with the Company's AI-based analysis software, FiberSmart, generates comprehensive data and insights that facilitates quantitative decision-making capabilities. HexaCard forms part of Genomic Visions' broader suite of complementary tools to safely accelerate development time, reduce cost of bioproduction cell and gene therapies.

Today's announcement is further execution of the Company's refocused strategy in the Bioproduction and CGT arenas. Addressing a c.$5 Billion market opportunity Genomic Vision is well positioned for growth with a clear strategic roadmap in place to expand its core offering and capitalize on the increasing demand for targeted advanced therapies in high-growth industries.

Florent Pestelle, Chief Operating Officer of Genomic Vision, said: "Genomic Vision's HexaCard service empowers researchers and biomanufacturers with a groundbreaking solution to overcome the challenges of cell line characterization. By providing an accurate genetic ID card for each clone or batch, we eliminate the risks associated with cellular cross-contamination and misidentification. This allows our customers to boost productivity, ensure stability, and ultimately deliver high-quality products, while reducing both turnaround time and costs."

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of genome modifications. We deliver high-quality integrated genomic analysis solutions to improve quality control and bioproduction standards of advanced gene therapies at scale. Based on molecular combing technology and artificial intelligence, The Company provides robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of transformed cell lines and prediction of cell line performance, in particular in the context of the biomanufacturing processes of cell and gene therapies. Genomic Vision's molecular combing technology has further applications in drug development of agents targeting DNA replication and damage response mechanisms, visualizing DNA replication kinetics and telomere length maintenance. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indices

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 28, 2023 under number D.23-0383, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

Genomic Vision has set up a financing line in the form of convertible notes with warrants (OCABSA) with its Financing partner.

The shares resulting from the conversion or exercise of the aforementioned securities will, in general, be sold on the market, which could create downward pressure on the share price as well as a dilution.

Shareholders could therefore suffer a loss of their invested capital due to a significant decrease in the value of the company's shares. The company has carried out several dilutive financing operations, and investors are advised to be very careful before making a decision to invest in the company's securities.

