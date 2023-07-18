Brazil has announced a new 2 GW solar strategy. It plans to build 2 million new social housing units by 2026 and will deploy two PV modules in each home, providing 1 kW of power per dwelling.From pv magazine Brazil The Brazilian government, led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, relaunched the Minha Casa Minha Vida (My House, My Life) social housing program this week. Originally launched by Lula's government between 2003 and 2011, the program was discontinued by Jair Bolsonaro's government. Like the previous versions, the new program includes the deployment of PV systems on a much larger ...

