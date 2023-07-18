ClickUp demonstrates its commitment to the region and solidifies its position as the market-leading enterprise productivity hub

ClickUp, the productivity platform that brings work together in one place, announced today that it is expanding its investment in Europe with localised data hosting in its European data centre. ClickUp customers who are subscribed to the company's Enterprise plan will now have the option to host their data in ClickUp's European region at no additional cost.

Operated by Amazon Web Services, ClickUp's European data centre is based in Ireland. With complete ownership of their data, customers will have peace of mind that all their data will meet European data hosting requirements. In addition, they will experience increased performance and the ability to scale operations without compromising speed or efficiency. ClickUp will begin migrating eligible workspaces on July 31, 2023.

"This is a landmark moment for ClickUp as we scale to support our largest customers and their increasingly complex security and privacy compliance requirements," said Richard McGuinness, VP of EMEA Sales at ClickUp. "With localised data hosting, we are proud to deliver even more capabilities to support the largest businesses in the world and their unique needs across geographies."

This milestone comes after ClickUp announced the opening of its European HQ in Dublin in March 2023. ClickUp is further enhancing its presence in EMEA with additional local support to improve the experiences of the nearly 700,000 regional teams using ClickUp.

If you are a ClickUp customer interested in migrating to the new European data centre, contact the ClickUp sales team through the form here.

