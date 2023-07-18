Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2G9M4 | ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 | Ticker-Symbol: KJY1
Frankfurt
18.07.23
08:02 Uhr
0,015 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.07.2023 | 08:06
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Follow-up diamond exploration in Kuhmo

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Follow-up diamond exploration in Kuhmo

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 18

Description: Description: Karelian

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

18 July 2023

FOLLOW-UP DIAMOND EXPLORATION IN KUHMO

  • On-site excavation and drilling to commence
  • A total of thirty-eight kimberlite targets identified to date.
  • Targets located up-ice from site of the green diamond discovery
  • Target identification based on geophysical interpretation and kimberlite indicator mineral results

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian Diamonds") (AIM: KDR) is pleased to notify, further to the announcement released by the Company on 24 April 2023, that a follow up diamond exploration programme focused on excavation and drilling in the Kuhmo region of Finland up-ice of the green diamond discovered by the Company has commenced.

Geophysical interpretations by Jeremy S. Brett International Consulting Ltd from drone based aeromagnetic data carried out by Radai Oy (announced by the Company on 7 June 2022) were combined with kimberlite indicator mineral ("KIM") sampling results and the topography and geology of the area leading to the identification of a total of thirty-eight kimberlite targets up-ice from the green diamond discovery.

An initial site investigation programme has commenced to ascertain the accessibility, detailed topography and geological exposures of the targets. This will be followed by evaluation of the targets through a pit excavation programme designed to identify bedrock kimberlite. Where bedrock cannot be reached by excavator the targets will be tested by drilling for the presence of kimberlite. Till samples will also be collected for further kimberlite indicator mineral studies.

Further announcements will follow as the exploration programme proceeds.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman of Karelian Diamond Resources plc, commented:

"I am delighted that a total of nearly forty kimberlite targets have been identified up-ice of the green diamond discovered by the Company and that these targets will now be tested by excavation and in some cases by drilling.

This programme marks a further major move forward in the exploration of the highly promising Kuhmo region of Finland in which the presence of diamonds has been confirmed in the best possible way by the Company's discovery of a green diamond."

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

First Equity Limited (Broker)

Jason Robertson

+44-20-7330-1883

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com



3806431_0.jpeg
Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.