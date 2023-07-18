Regulatory News:

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announced its participation at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Kidney Conference, to be held virtually on July 25, 2023.

Thomas Kuhn, CEO, and members of the management team of Poxel, will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings on July 25, 2023. The Company's virtual presentation is scheduled the same day at 9:30 am ET (3.30 pm CEST) and will focus on PXL770, a novel, first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

About ADPKD

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, or ADPKD, is a form of chronic kidney disease which is mainly caused by mutations in the PKD1 or PKD2 genes. This causes multiple cysts, (or pouches filled with fluid), to form in the kidneys. Autosomal dominant (AD) relates to how the disease is passed down from the parent to child. With ADPKD, cysts develop and keep ingrown in the kidneys over time, progressively destroying the healthy parenchyma and causing the kidneys to increase in size and volume. Over time, the growing cysts make it harder for the kidneys to function and eventually lead to kidney failure. Most people with ADPKD have pain, high blood pressure, and end up with kidney failure at some point in their lives.

ADPKD is the fourth leading cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD), affecting 1 in every 400 to 1,000 people (approximately 140,000 patients in the US) and is the most common kidney disorder passed down through family members. More than 50% of ADPKD patients develop renal failure by age 50, requiring dialysis and/or kidney transplantation. Only one drug, tolvaptan, is approved to attenuate progression and is associated with severe liver adverse events and poor tolerability due to intense polyuria.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, and eleven other Asian countries. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

