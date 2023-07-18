SES-IMAGOTAG: The Global Leading Furniture Retailer selects SES-imagotag

The Global Leading Furniture Retailer

The Swedish retail brand will deploy the VUSION IoT Cloud platform and Digital Shelf Labels in a first wave of 110 stores across 6 European countries.

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in digital solutions for physical commerce, today announced it has entered into an agreement with the world's largest furniture retailer to deploy its VUSION IoT Cloud platform and smart electronic shelf labels. The first tranche of this contract spans over 110 stores in 6 European countries.

This roll-out builds on the successful partnership forged between the two companies over the past years. The solutions developed by SES-imagotag will play a key role in the digitalization of the retailers' stores, enabling a faster digital transformation toward a better shopper experience in store and a more sustainable business model putting stores at the heart of its e-commerce strategy, notably with plans to deliver most online orders out of physical stores. To achieve this, both companies have collaborated to develop a solution that fits the global retailer's specific hardware and software needs.

The VUSION platform will enable the retailer to connect with shoppers at the shelf and provide them with in-store digital services to enhance their experience and improve overall satisfaction. Associates will save time in stores as a result of process automation and be able to refocus on higher-value-added tasks. The solution will also improve the productivity of in-store fulfillment of online orders. Moreover, the roll-out will be accelerated thanks to the seamless integration of VUSION with the existing in-store wireless infrastructure managed by Aruba, resulting in lower investments and operating costs as well as a reduced carbon footprint.

Sébastien Fourcy, Senior Executive Vice President EMEA at SES-imagotag , concluded: "This partnership is a clear demonstration of our strategy creating momentum in the market. Retailers everywhere need to ensure a seamless transformation of their physical stores into high-value digital assets, while becoming more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. Our VUSION platform enables them to do that, and we are proud to collaborate with such a global, prestigious retailer on their omnichannel and sustainability strategy. We have built a very close partnership with them, and this win clearly recognizes our unique assets and expertise, as well as the value provided by our innovative portfolio of solutions. We are excited to increase our market penetration in the homeware retail segment, while also strengthening our leadership in Europe."

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia, and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision, and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking.

VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of the Euronext Paris exchange

Ticker symbol: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

