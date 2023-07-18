OSMOSUN SIGNS A DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WITH THE EMERGENCY ARCHITECTS FOUNDATION

Gellainville, 18 July 2023

OSMOSUN, a leading provider of solar-powered seawater and brackish water desalination solutions, today announces the signing of a partnership with the Emergency Architects Foundation. The aim? To be ready for the large-scale deployment of an autonomous water and energy production solution in a post-disaster situation. (ISIN code: FR001400IUV6 - Symbol: ALWTR)

Since 2001, the Emergency Architects Foundation (Fondation Architectes de l'Urgence (FAU)) has provided advice and assistance to communities affected by natural, technological and man-made disasters, both in France and abroad.

DEVELOPMENT OF AN INNOVATIVE SOLUTION TAILORED TO EMERGENCY SITUATIONS

Regularly confronted with the problems of access to drinking water and electricity, the Foundation has developed the WHESS (Water Hydrogen Energy Sustainable System), a comprehensive system that treats water using OSMOSUN's solar reverse osmosis solution and produces energy autonomously.

This innovative solution enables us to meet water and energy needs in isolated locations. WHESS can supply almost 5 m3 of drinking water per day using the OSMOSUN reverse osmosis unit and 6 kW/h of electricity (220 V). This initial compact and mobile version (270 kg), which can be deployed in 30 minutes, was successfully launched in June.

The Foundation now intends to manufacture its WHESS solutions on a larger scale, so that it can deploy them rapidly in the event of a crisis. OSMOSUN will be the exclusive provider of processing solutions, and the partners will also continue to work together to further improve the solution and its production.

UNIQUE EXPERTISE WORLDWIDE

Meanwhile, drawing on its unique expertise in this field, OSMOSUN will also pursue the development of its own solutions in order to continue offering its customers autonomous, low-carbon, small-capacity desalination systems that can be rapidly deployed in emergency situations.

"Working in emergency situations requires specific resources that we have been able to develop over the course of our history thanks to the culture fostered by our founders and employees", explained OSMOSUN Chairman and CEO Quentin Ragetly. "We are very proud of this niche expertise which we will continue to develop so that we can continue to address this specific market."

ABOUT OSMOSUN

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN's ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2022, 59 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries. In 2022, the Group generated revenues of €4.6 million.

Find out more about the Emergency Architects Foundation: Architectes de l'urgence (archi-urgent.com)

