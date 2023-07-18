The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has made highly bifacial perovskite cells with a front-side efficiency of 23%.From pv magazine USA Research by NREL on bifacial perovskite solar cells has resulted in bifaciality of 91% to 93%, leading it to conclude that bifacial perovskites could be a preferable pathway for a lower levelized cost of electricity. It published the results in Joule. Perovskites hold promise because of their low production costs, and their thinness allows them to be deposited on most surfaces. While challenges remain with the stability and longevity of perovskites, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...