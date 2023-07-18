Anzeige
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
18.07.2023
18.07.2023
Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica Interim report Q2/2023: An exciting and important time ahead

LUND, Sweden, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Q2

H1

  • Net sales reached SEK 8.8 (9.6) million.
  • The operating result totaled SEK -11.2 (-15.9) million.
  • Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.07 (-0.10).
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -9.5 (-21.5) million

  • Net sales reached SEK 21.8 (13.8) million.
  • The operating result totaled SEK -25.5 (-34.0) million.
  • Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.16 (-0.22).
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -21.7 (-31.7) million

Significant events during the quarter

Significant events after the quarter

  • No significant events were reported during the quarter.

  • No significant events were reported after the end of the quarter.

Other events during and after the quarter


  • The University of Kent, UK, conducted a clinical study starting in November 2022 to investigate ColdZyme's effects in-vivo among elite athletes in endurance sports such as cycling and long-distance running. The results of the placebo-controlled, double-blind, and randomized study are expected in August 2023.
  • The Medical University of Innsbruck, Austria, conducted an in vitro study during the second quarter to explore the effect of ColdZyme on human cells infected with influenza virus. The study results are expected in August 2023.

"The first half of 2023 showed 58% growth compared to the same period last year. The second quarter is always the weakest of the year for us, as it is the period when the number of colds is the lowest. Still, the second quarter was an intense period. Discussions on launches in some of the world's largest cold markets intensified and our research program continued. In August, we expect the results from two important scientific studies," said Claus Egstrand, CEO of Enzymatica.

The full report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports

This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CET on July 18, 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, Chief Executive Officer, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com

Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.se. Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18091/3806465/2194021.pdf

The full report (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18091/3806465/8d7fd81e9e73edb2.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enzymatica-interim-report-q22023-an-exciting-and-important-time-ahead-301879378.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
