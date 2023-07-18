u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox AG: u-blox introduces the smallest LTE-M / NB-IoT module with 23 dBm RF output power and 2G fallback



u-blox introduces the smallest LTE-M / NB-IoT module with 23 dBm RF output power and 2G fallback Thalwil, Switzerland - July 18, 2023 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the u-blox LEXI-R4 , its newest module customized for size-constrained application requirements. Albeit compact (16 x 16 mm), the module supports all LTE-M and NB-IoT bands with an RF output power of 23 dBm, also offering the possibility to operate on a 2G network. The most common use cases comprise small asset trackers, like pet and personal trackers, micromobility devices, and luggage tags. Yet, its versatility enables it to encompass other applications, such as alarm systems, vending machines, and stolen vehicle recovery, to mention a few. The u-blox LEXI-R4 has been conceived for size-demanding designs that proved challenging for previous modules, although still providing the same capabilities. The compact size results from a 40% footprint reduction in dimensions compared to the previous u-blox SARA-R4. The gained space can be used to potentially host larger antennas, which can improve RF (Radio Frequency) performance, or to accommodate larger-size batteries. Another prominent feature of LEXI-R4 is its 2G fallback capability. Whenever LTE-M / NB-IoT coverage conditions are not optimal, it keeps functioning by falling back onto a 2G network. This feature is highly convenient in countries where LTE-M / NB-IoT networks have yet to be fully deployed. Natively designed to support GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) AT commands, the u-blox LEXI-R4 is also ready for GNSS bundling. Its dedicated port enables easy integration with any u-blox M10-based GNSS module, for instance the u-blox MIA-M10, hence offering better performance and low-power consumption. Moreover, the module can also connect to additional positioning services such as AssistNow and CellLocate®. About u-blox u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. ( www.u-blox.com ) u-blox media contact: Natacha Seitz Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing Mobile +41 76 436 0788 natacha.seitz@u-blox.com



