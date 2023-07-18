Lampoo Partners With Commerce Layer, Launches Composable Luxury Shopping Experiences

Luxury clothing reseller future-proofs its online shopping with composable commerce

PRATO, Italy, July 18, 2023, the ecommerce software provider that empowers brands and retailers to sell through any digital channel globally, today announced it's working with Lampoo , the leading Italian luxury resale service, to build new and innovative digital shopping experiences across its global luxury clothing resale business.



The luxury resale market has grown substantially in recent years and is especially popular with digitally savvy consumers, including Gen Z and millennials. As a result, a strong ecommerce platform that can meet this ballooning demand and expand their resale platform to new international markets is a key priority for Lampoo.

"We wanted the quality of our online shopping experience to mirror that of our luxury clothing. Our former ecommerce platform made that impossible and couldn't keep pace with our growth aspirations," said Renato Cason, CTO of Lampoo. "Commerce Layer's composable commerce platform allows Lampoo to create customized shopping experiences we never thought possible, and enables us to expand to new markets with ease."

With Commerce Layer's composable, transactional application programming interface (API), Lampoo sees the following benefits:

Unlimited creative potential: Developers can build faster and are happier as a result - without the need to manage individual instances in each respective market.



Easily manage personalized promotions and pricing: Lampoo can configure market-specific rules to create localized price lists and inventory strategies, all managed from a single instance and without currency conversion fees.



Enhance and expand how it sells products internationally: Unlike monolithic solutions that require laborious and time-consuming refactoring, with Commerce Layer, Lampoo can easily sell on any digital channel.



Zero-lag shopping experiences: Inventory availability is synced in real-time and pages load faster compared to monolithic ecommerce platforms. For every one-tenth of a second in page load time a retailer trims, conversions can increase, while average order value can climb 9.2%. By shrinking page load times, a business can more than double (https://www.portent.com/blog/analytics/research-site-speed-hurting-everyones-revenue.htm) the conversion rate.



"I founded Commerce Layer because I shared the same frustrations as Lampoo around the limitations of ecommerce monoliths," said Filippo Conforti, CEO and Co-founder of Commerce Layer. "With Commerce Layer, Lampoo can provide an enhanced shopping experience to the delight of its customers, while easily expanding its premium resale platform to capture new revenue opportunities across the globe."

Lampoo selected Commerce Layer over leading ecommerce solutions. It also works with Commerce Layer's composable partners including DatoCMS and Algolia.

About Commerce Layer

Commerce Layer helps companies sell their merchandise through any digital channel (web, app, voice, IoT, etc.) by using the Commerce Layer's API. With an API-first solution, and an entire suite of developer tools, Commerce Layer customers can scale their businesses into multiple markets with ease.

About Lampoo

Lampoo , the Italian luxury resale service, brings to life the thrill of second-hand luxury through an experience that has never been so fast, easy and rewarding. Its platform provides customers a new way to shop responsibly by choosing quality second-hand luxury pieces over new ones, helping to build a more sustainable future for fashion by extending the life cycle of every product we sell.

With a sustainable future in mind, Lampoo was born in 2019 as an innovative consignment service that allows customers to sell pre-loved items quickly and easily, and an online marketplace where anyone can shop the highest quality authenticated luxury fashion and accessories at fair prices.

Media Contact: Seth Bindernagel, seth@commercelayer.io