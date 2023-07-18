Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully reached the first milestone established in the Collaboration Agreement with Orano Support SAS on behalf of Orano SA ("Orano"), a world-renowned multinational company, headquartered in Chatillon, France, to develop the next generation radio-immunoconjugates using Defence's intracellular targeting technology.

The first milestone consists of synthesising the AccuTOXTM peptide containing the DOTA chelator and the Azide moiety. The DOTA chelator will be used to encapsulate the radioactive molecule, while the Azide moiety is used for antibody linking via click chemistry.

The following milestones consist in synthesising a second AccuTOXTM variant containing a cathepsin B-dependent cleavable sequence (valine-citrulline). The conjugation of the uncleavable AccuTOXTM peptide variant to the Herceptin antibody (trastuzumab) will be performed as well.

The development of novel radio-based therapies by combining Defence's intracellular targeting technology with cancer-targeting antibodies will exhibit a higher specificity and selectivity, and it will also ensure increased therapeutic efficacy with lower adverse events.

"We are pleased to successfully be in line with the timeline of our Orano collaboration agreement to develop the first radio-immuno-conjugates therapy based on the Auger electron emitter. By combining Defence's intracellular targeting expertise and radiochemistry expertise provided by Orano, we are confident to develop a best-in-class radiotherapeutics with enhanced efficacy," said Sebastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics.

According to The Insight Partners, the Radiopharmaceuticals Market is projected to reach US$ 13.818 billion by 2028 from US$ 7.55 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2028. And the global cancer immunotherapy market is expected to reach USD 196.45 billion by 2030, registering CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells by inducing their entrapment escape. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

About Orano:

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 17,000 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value. Orano looks continuously at opportunities to value material derived from its core nuclear energy activities in a sustainable approach. Nuclear medicine therapy is one of the currently explored strand realized with the production of lead-212 (a rare radioisotope used for targeted alpha therapy) and clinical studies underway. Orano aims to further strengthen its development in the medical field and complete its pipeline with new promising radioisotopes.

