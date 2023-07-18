Company's comprehensive engineering expertise helps improve energy access for communities worldwide

Penspen, a leading global energy consultancy, today announces a positive start to the fiscal year with $81 million awarded in new contracts during the first half of 2023.

Key Contracts:

28 new contracts with a total value of $67 million in the Middle East and Africa region including study, FEED, detailed design, integrity assessment, risk-based inspection, project management supervision and consultancy services

91 new contracts with a total value of $ 7.5 million in the UK and Europe region including CO2 pipeline work for carbon capture, pipeline design for hydrogen infrastructure, a gas network site overhauls programme, and design of fuel farm and hydrant network for aviation

$ 36 new contracts with a total value of $6.5 million in the North America and Latin America region including projects for the rehabilitation of cathodic protection systems, integrity advisory services for gas transportation systems paired with digital data management, electrical interference studies for solar power installations, and multi-contract field operations services

"We are excited about helping our clients to navigate the evolving energy landscape and to have a positive impact on their businesses and communities. As a result of our relentless focus on delivering the best technical support to help them get the most value out of their energy assets, we have seen strong growth in sales and revenues in the first half of 2023 across all of our regions." said Peter O'Sullivan, Penspen CEO.

Neale Carter, Executive Vice President for the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific Regions, added: "Our regional business has achieved 30% year-on-year sales growth. This success is a testament to the focus, performance and dedication of our engineering teams and support staff. We are committed to continue delivering exceptional project value for our clients and advancing the development of assets to ensure a stable, secure and abundant supply of energy both nationally and internationally."

About Penspen

Penspen design, maintain, and optimise global energy infrastructure to improve access to sustainable energy and bring cleaner energy to millions of people across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, the UK, and the US.

To learn more, visit penspen.com or follow us on LinkedIn Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717048244/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Roxie Nilsson

Global Director of Marketing Communications

r.nilsson@penspen.com

+44(0)7966 313216