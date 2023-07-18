

EQS Newswire / 18/07/2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 18 July 2023 - The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is venturing into uncharted territory with the launch of M*U Beverage, a new business venture under the brand name "M*U". Guided by the vision to bring smarter hydration to people worldwide through exceptional products that both refresh and nourish them, the product lineup contains two types of drinks: M*U NØR Natural Alkaline Mineral Water and M*U functional beverages, which will come in 5 flavors.



Miss Universe launches M*U Beverage, featuring Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, Chief Executive Officer of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, and the owner of The Miss Universe Organization and R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe 2022

Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, Chief Executive Officer of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, and the owner of The Miss Universe Organization, said: "The Miss Universe brand is universal - forever evolving beyond the limits of our imagination. M*U Beverage is the first Miss Universe branded product line that espouses our original values: empowering women to realize their ambition and build self-confidence as a catalyst for future success."



"In today's fast-paced world, access to quality beverages is essential for a better and healthier life. M*U Beverage understands that drinks play a vital role in daily sustenance, and we aim to offer a vast variety of daily quenchers to uplift daily life. With this mission in mind, we have created a line of premium hydrations. We worked alongside nutritionists and natural ingredients experts to research, test, and produce products that energize, refresh, and rejuvenate minds and bodies," added Anne.



M*U functional drinks are made from natural ingredients, containing zero caffeine, no sugar, no preservatives and less than 45 kcal/bottle. They are currently available in 5 variations:



Zen: Green tea & yuzu flavor, made with calming magnesium, L-Theanine, and GABA to ease anxiety and stress.

Immune: Lemon flavor, made with Vitamin C and astragalus to boost the immune system.

Focus: Berry flavor, made with branch chain amino acids to help support cognitive function and focus.

Happy: Raspberry & mint flavor, made with Vitamin B complex and calming magnesium for mood and productivity.

Fiber +: Pineapple & coconut flavor, fortified with fiber to keep you fuller throughout the day. M*U Beverage is also excited to launch M*U NØR Natural Alkaline Mineral Water, the first alkaline water offered in a bespoke glass bottle and bottled in Thailand. Sourced from the pristine springs of Reykjavik, Iceland, where the mineral water is some of the cleanest and purest in the world, M*U NØR Natural Alkaline Mineral Water is perpetually replenished with glacier melt from the Olfus spring that has been filtered through layers of lava rock. With a pH of 8.4, M*U NØR is the epitome of freshness, offering remarkable health benefits through the presence of essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, sodium, and potassium.



Miss Universe Delegates from 8 countries joined the launching event

M*U Beverage recognizes the increasing demand for alkaline waters and functional drinks in international markets. Due to consumers' increasing health awareness post-pandemic, health-conscious consumers are seeking benefits such as boosts in hydration, energy, and immunity in functional beverages.



Market analysis reveals the tremendous growth potential and emerging trends in these sectors:



The global functional drinks market was worth US$204.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The global premium bottled water market is expected to reach US$33.40 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030. Growing awareness of leading a healthy lifestyle has led to a shift in consumer preferences towards premium bottled water options, driven by concerns over high sugar content and sweeteners in carbonated drinks. The presence of essential minerals further drives the demand for premium bottled water.

By strategically entering the Ready to Drink sector, M*U Beverages aims to capture early adopters in a staggering market worth well over US$749 billion, projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 6.38% through 2030. This exponential growth will result in a market worth well over US$1.1 trillion, making it a prime opportunity for Miss Universe to establish its presence and drive unparalleled success.



Embarking on a journey that seamlessly blends functionality and elegance, M*U Beverages will make its grand entrance in Thailand, with plans to capture the global market by the end of the year.



With a legacy spanning 72 years, the Miss Universe Organization has captivated audiences worldwide, embodying values of empowerment and self-confidence for women to realize their ambitions and catalyze future success. By leveraging its prestigious long-standing heritage, M*U beverages will establish strategic partners in esteemed markets such as Australia, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and China, to name a few.



The launch of M*U Beverages in Bangkok was attended by famous industry insiders, celebrities, and social media influencers, including Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova, and Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna S., among others.



Launching internationally in early 2024, M*U Beverages will unveil its brand to the world, debuting at the prominent Anuga FoodTec Fair, in Cologne, Germany. M*U Beverages will also debut in major international F&B trade shows and events across the world, including Gulfood, Dubai; Expo West, Anaheim, CA; Anufood Brazil, Sao Paulo; Vita Foods Europe, Geneva, Switzerland; Thaifex, Thailand; Alimentec, Colombia; Fine Food Australia, Melbourne; and Sial, Paris.



Hashtag: MissUniverse

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. JKN Global Media Public Company Limited JKN Global Group Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries are a group of companies that engage in the business of providing services and distributing copyrighted content. Our services and content have driven phenomenal ratings on various television stations and the company has successfully entered the Stock Exchange of Thailand under the name JKN. Our name stands for Jakapong Network, which is the name of our Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Jakapong Jakrajutatip. JKN Global Group Public Company Limited also sells goods and products as well as commercial time through JKN18, a digital TV channel. As we increase our footprint as a major content commerce company, we are proud to own the Miss Universe Organization and to help empower the next generation of women leaders.



The Miss Universe Organization MUO is owned by JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, a major media, content, and commerce holding company (Stock Exchange of Thailand: JKN).



The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) exists to advocate for a future forged by women and good for all.



It is a global community that supports women to realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success. MISS UNIVERSE® programs provide the 10,000 women who participate annually an international platform to affect positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts. The delegates and titleholders are leaders and role models in their communities; they develop personal and professional goals, and inspire others to do the same. To learn more, visit www.missuniverse.com .

News Source: Media OutReach

18/07/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

