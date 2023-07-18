BANGKOK, THAILAND -Media OutReach - 18 July 2023 - The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is venturing into uncharted territory with the launch of M*U Beverage, a new business venture under the brand name "M*U". Guided by the vision to bring smarter hydration to people worldwide through exceptional products that both refresh and nourish them, the product lineup contains two types of drinks: M*U NØR Natural Alkaline Mineral Water and M*U functional beverages, which will come in 5 flavors.
Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, Chief Executive Officer of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, and the owner of The Miss Universe Organization, said: "The Miss Universe brand is universal - forever evolving beyond the limits of our imagination. M*U Beverage is the first Miss Universe branded product line that espouses our original values: empowering women to realize their ambition and build self-confidence as a catalyst for future success."
"In today's fast-paced world, access to quality beverages is essential for a better and healthier life. M*U Beverage understands that drinks play a vital role in daily sustenance, and we aim to offer a vast variety of daily quenchers to uplift daily life. With this mission in mind, we have created a line of premium hydrations. We worked alongside nutritionists and natural ingredients experts to research, test, and produce products that energize, refresh, and rejuvenate minds and bodies," added Anne.
M*U functional drinks are made from natural ingredients, containing zero caffeine, no sugar, no preservatives and less than 45 kcal/bottle. They are currently available in 5 variations:
M*U Beverage recognizes the increasing demand for alkaline waters and functional drinks in international markets. Due to consumers' increasing health awareness post-pandemic, health-conscious consumers are seeking benefits such as boosts in hydration, energy, and immunity in functional beverages.
Market analysis reveals the tremendous growth potential and emerging trends in these sectors:
By strategically entering the Ready to Drink sector, M*U Beverages aims to capture early adopters in a staggering market worth well over US$749 billion, projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 6.38% through 2030. This exponential growth will result in a market worth well over US$1.1 trillion, making it a prime opportunity for Miss Universe to establish its presence and drive unparalleled success.
Embarking on a journey that seamlessly blends functionality and elegance, M*U Beverages will make its grand entrance in Thailand, with plans to capture the global market by the end of the year.
With a legacy spanning 72 years, the Miss Universe Organization has captivated audiences worldwide, embodying values of empowerment and self-confidence for women to realize their ambitions and catalyze future success. By leveraging its prestigious long-standing heritage, M*U beverages will establish strategic partners in esteemed markets such as Australia, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and China, to name a few.
The launch of M*U Beverages in Bangkok was attended by famous industry insiders, celebrities, and social media influencers, including Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova, and Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna S., among others.
Launching internationally in early 2024, M*U Beverages will unveil its brand to the world, debuting at the prominent Anuga FoodTec Fair, in Cologne, Germany. M*U Beverages will also debut in major international F&B trade shows and events across the world, including Gulfood, Dubai; Expo West, Anaheim, CA; Anufood Brazil, Sao Paulo; Vita Foods Europe, Geneva, Switzerland; Thaifex, Thailand; Alimentec, Colombia; Fine Food Australia, Melbourne; and Sial, Paris.
JKN Global Media Public Company Limited
JKN Global Group Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries are a group of companies that engage in the business of providing services and distributing copyrighted content. Our services and content have driven phenomenal ratings on various television stations and the company has successfully entered the Stock Exchange of Thailand under the name JKN. Our name stands for Jakapong Network, which is the name of our Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Jakapong Jakrajutatip. JKN Global Group Public Company Limited also sells goods and products as well as commercial time through JKN18, a digital TV channel. As we increase our footprint as a major content commerce company, we are proud to own the Miss Universe Organization and to help empower the next generation of women leaders.
The Miss Universe Organization
MUO is owned by JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, a major media, content, and commerce holding company (Stock Exchange of Thailand: JKN).
News Source: Media OutReach
18/07/2023