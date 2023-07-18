CleanMax has built a 400 MW wind-solar plant in India, which is purportedly the nation's largest single hybrid project for offtake by the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.From pv magazine India CleanMax, a Mumbai-based renewables specialist, has announced the commissioning of a 400 MW wind-solar hybrid plant for offtake by commercial and industrial sector clients. The developer said the project is located in the Indian state of Gujarat and was commissioned within 14 months. The plant features 70 wind turbines, 2,52,010 solar panels, and 133 inverters. It will help to offset 7,41,440 metric ...

