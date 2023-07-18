EQS-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Annual Report

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus



18-Jul-2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)



AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law



Release of :

- the annual report

- the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")

Dublin, July 18, 2023



The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public: On July13, 2023, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2023-



On July17, 2023, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland onMay 12, 2023. The first Supplemental has been approved on July 14, 2023.

The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website ( www.amundietf.com ).



Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.



End of Inside Information



