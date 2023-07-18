EQS-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Annual Report
Amundi Physical Metals plc
(« Issuer »)
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law
Release of :
- the annual report
- the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")
Dublin, July 18, 2023
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public:
The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.
End of Inside Information
18-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amundi Physical Metals plc
|2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street
|2 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+33 (0)176338436
|E-mail:
|liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
|ISIN:
|FR0013416716
|WKN:
|A2UJK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam, Paris
|EQS News ID:
|1682203
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1682203 18-Jul-2023 CET/CEST