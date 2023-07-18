DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus

Amundi Physical Metals plc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus 18-Jul-2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amundi Physical Metals plc (« Issuer ») AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law Release of: - the annual report - the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental") Dublin, July 18, 2023 The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public: . On July13, 2023, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2023- . On July17, 2023, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland onMay 12, 2023. The first Supplemental has been approved on July 14, 2023. The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website ( www.amundietf.com). Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Release of the annual report and first Supplemental Base UE Prospectus_July 2023 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc 2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street 2 Dublin Ireland Phone: +33 (0)176338436 E-mail: liste.etf-dev@amundi.com ISIN: FR0013416716 Euronext Ticker: GLDA AMF Category: Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report EQS News ID: 1681997 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1681997 18-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1681997&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2023 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)