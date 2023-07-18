Nepra Foods: Nepra Announces Resignation of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTC PINK:NPRFF), announces that Alex McAulay has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Corporate Secretary and a Director of the Company, effective July 14, 2023. Following Mr. McAulay's resignation, David Wood, who currently serves as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, assumed the role of Interim CFO and Interim Corporate Secretary while the Company searches for a suitable replacement. The Company wishes to thank Mr. McAulay for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra is a multi-category market leader in delicious allergen-free and plant-based food ingredients and consumer products. Through technology and a world-leading team of chefs, master bakers, food scientists, and nutrition experts we are solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow.

For further information contact:

Chadwick White, CEO

chadwick.white@neprafoods.com

(720)-729-8500

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768512/Nepra-Announces-Resignation-of-CFO-and-Appointment-of-Interim-CFO