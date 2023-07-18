Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) (FSE: 7RBA) (OTC Pink: TEVNF) ("Tevano" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in sustainable energy solutions, and Virginia-based Global Water Systems LLC, are excited to announce their collaboration in creating an advanced wet-dry research lab with Tevano incurring no capital expenditure. This state-of-the-art lab is set to be established at Hampton University, a private, research university in Hampton, Virginia, through existing and forthcoming grants to the University and will create a leading edge water treatment technology and sustainable solutions for the extraction industry, including oil and gas, as well as Lithium (DLE).

Led by the head of Global Water Systems LLC, Olivia Jones, this ambitious project will combine fresh perspectives and innovative ideas with academic expertise and a passion for sustainable solutions and a commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices through the integration of a DLE system.

"We are excited to partner with Global Water Systems in creating this innovative wet-dry research lab at Hampton University," said David Bajwa, CEO of Tevano Systems Holdings. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to developing sustainable technologies that address environmental challenges in the Lithium industry."

The primary objective of this collaboration is to develop a Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) system complemented by a Clean Water Strategy for related communities. This endeavor comes at a crucial time, as the resource extraction industry continue to face challenges in managing a process known for its detrimental environmental effects.

Olivia Jones, the head of Global Water Systems LLC, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "The wet-dry research lab will provide a platform for ground-breaking research and innovation in water treatment. We are proud to work alongside Tevano Systems and Hampton University to drive positive change in the Resource Extraction industry."

The new system will leverage cutting-edge technology to treat water more efficiently, transforming it from a hazardous waste product into a valuable resource. Incorporating multistage treatment-separation-filtration-desalination and adsorption, this breakthrough treatment system effectively removes hydrocarbon impurities, suspended solids, and dissolved salts from water.

"This wet-dry research lab will harness the power of advanced technology to revolutionize water treatment in the extraction industry," stated Craig Alford, Tevano Systems Advisory Board member. "Our goal is to transform wastewater into a valuable resource while minimizing the environmental impact of waste storage and disposal."

Tevano has previously developed through its subsidiary Aqua Eo, a cost-effective and proprietary Water Treatment and Processing technology which offers promising recovery rates, making it a highly efficient and sustainable solution for the Lithium DLE industry.

Furthermore, the Clean Water Strategy aims to ensure that communities associated with these industries have access to safe and sustainable water sources. This project embodies a holistic approach, promoting not only industry benefits but also environmental sustainability and community welfare.

The collaboration between Tevano Systems Holdings Inc., Global Water Systems LLC and Hampton University represents a significant milestone in water treatment technology and sustainable solutions for the resource extraction industry. Anticipated to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2023, the state-of-the-art wet-dry research lab at Hampton University aims to stimulate innovation and cultivate a sustainable future. The university's involvement will not only contribute to advancements in water treatment technology but also provide valuable learning opportunities for its students.

About Tevano Systems Holdings Inc.: Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. is a leading technology company specializing in renewable energy systems. With a focus on innovative solutions, Tevano Systems is dedicated to developing and commercializing cutting-edge technologies that drive sustainability and create a greener future.

About Source Energy Global: Source Energy Global is a prominent player in the energy industry, dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability. With a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise, Source Energy Global is committed to developing and deploying advanced energy solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global market and contribute to a more resilient world economy. Source Energy Global is also working with US policymakers and leaders at both the federal and state levels to develop America's Lithium Energy Security Act (LESA), in order to bring the United States towards greater resilience in energy and reduced reliance on foreign mineral supply-chains.

