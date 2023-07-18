Rightmove Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 18

18 July 2023

Rightmove plc

('Rightmove' or 'Company')

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

The Board of Rightmove Plc today announces that Kriti Sharma will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 25 July 2023.

Andrew Fisher, Chair, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Kriti to the Rightmove Board. She is an internationally recognised expert in AI and a highly accomplished product and technology focused executive that will help us to further deliver on our strategy to make home moving easier. Kriti has expertise in helping organisations adapt and capture the opportunities associated with technology innovation and transformation, focusing strategies on the benefits to customers and wider stakeholder groups. Kriti not only has experience across a broad range of private equity and FTSE 100 businesses but also founded AI For Good in 2017, whose mission is building scalable technology solutions for social benefit, which very much aligns with our own company values."

Kriti Sharma has a strong record of building and transforming successful technology businesses and products for consumer, B2B and enterprise companies. She is currently Chief Product Officer, LegalTech, for Thomson Reuters. She was formerly the VP of Artificial Intelligence at FTSE 100 software company Sage Group and led a major product transformation for GfK, a KKR portfolio company, transforming them from a data and content provider to a decision intelligence, SaaS platform business.

Kriti was named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2017 for advancements in AI and is a Google Anita Borg Scholar. She was awarded the Prime Minister's Points of Light award for creating 'AI for Good', an initiative pioneering AI techniques to tackle a range of social challenges. Her work is frequently featured in global media such as the Financial Times, Harvard Business Review, BBC. She was appointed a United Nations Young Leader in 2018.



Kriti will also be appointed on 25 July 2023 to the Audit, Nomination and Corporate Responsibility Committees of the Rightmove Plc Board. No further information is required to be disclosed in relation to this Board appointment under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

