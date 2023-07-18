Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - Kuuhubb Inc. (TSXV: KUU) (the "Company"), a mobile games and lifestyle app developer and publisher, announces that Gareb Shamus, who had joined the Company as CEO in April of 2023, has moved on to pursue other opportunities. Jouni Keranen, the Chairman and Founder, will oversee the Company during its search for a new CEO.

"We wish Gareb success in his new ventures, in the meanwhile we look forward to continuing the evolution of KuuHubb with a renewed focus on Recolor and the expansion of its global partnership initiatives," said Jouni Keranen.

Kuuhubb is a publicly listed a mobile casual games and lifestyle application development studio. Recolor, Kuuhubb's industry leading coloring app, has a lifetime 50+ million downloads, 400+ million pictures colored by fans, and 150,000+ five-star reviews in the Apple and Google Play stores. Kuuhubb's mission is to enable people to express themselves creatively, through art, and share with the world. Kuuhubb's games and partnerships with developers will explore new trends, that can be expressed through games and apps, which will bring value to our users, employees, and shareholders. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kuuhubb has a global presence with a strong focus on the United States and Asian markets.

