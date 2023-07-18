Der Tiefseebergbau, der derzeit diskutiert wird, gilt als praktikable Alternative, aber neue Erkenntnisse lassen Zweifel aufkommen, die auch wir teilen. Canada Nickel gab soeben die neuesten Bohrergebnisse bei Midlothian bekannt und bestätigte erneut eine bedeutende Nickelentdeckung, Tudor Gold meldete soeben erneut weite Goldäquivalentabschnitte in zwei Step-Out-Bohrlöchern 150 Meter nordöstlich der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte am Treaty Creek, Latitude Uranium hat seit Beginn der Bohrungen neue potenzielle Bohrziele auf dem Projekt Angilak identifiziert und erwartet erste Ergebnisse bis Ende Juli und Fury Gold Mines konnte die Explorationsaktivitäten auf dem hochgradigen Goldprojekt Eau Claire wieder aufnehmen. Unternehmen im Überblick: Latitude Uranium Inc. - https://latitudeuranium.com ISIN: CA50545P3097 , WKN: A3DE7M , FRA: EI1.F Weitere Videos von Latitude Uranium Inc. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/latitude-uranium-inc/ Fury Gold Mines Ltd. - https://furygoldmines.com/ ISIN: CA36117T1003 , WKN: A2QFEP , FRA: AUN1.F , TSX: FURY.TO , ASX: AUN1 , Valor: 57505885 Weitere Videos von Fury Gold Mines Ltd. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/fury-gold-mines-ltd/ Canada Nickel Company Inc. - https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 Weitere Videos von Canada Nickel Company Inc. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ Tudor Gold Corp. - https://tudor-gold.com/ ISIN: CA89901T1093 , WKN: A3D078 , FRA: H56.F , TSXV: TUD.V Weitere Videos von Tudor Gold Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/tudor-gold-corp/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Copper Kupfer Uranium Uran Development Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV