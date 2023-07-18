Oxford Biomedica Implements Sapio Sciences' Electronic Laboratory Notebook

Sapio's No-Code ELN to Provide Enhanced Collaboration, Unified Data Access, and Flexible Workflows to viral vector CDMO Oxford Biomedica

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Oxford Biomedica (OXB), a quality and innovation-led viral vector CDMO, has implemented Sapio's Electronic Laboratory Notebook (ELN) as part of its digital transformation. The integration of Sapio's ELN is set to increase efficiency of completing tasks, and bolster the insight gained from the state-of-the-art technologies developed at OXB.

Sapio Sciences Oxford Biomedica ELN Announcement

Sapio Sciences Oxford Biomedica ELN Announcement

"Sapio's configurable no-code/low-code ELN platform will help to facilitate our digital transformation at OXB, supporting us to deliver high-quality viral vector CDMO services to our clients," said Matthew Treagus, Chief Information Officer at Oxford Biomedica.

"We are thrilled to partner with Oxford Biomedica, a front-runner in the realm of gene and cell therapy," said Kevin Cramer, CEO and Founder of Sapio Sciences. "Sapio's Electronic Laboratory Notebook (ELN) software is built to revolutionize lab work. We are excited to see how Sapio's ELN can help OXB to drive efficiency and deliver quality services to their clients."

About Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences' mission is to improve life in the lab - because science is complex, Sapio makes technology simple. Sapio is a global business offering an all-in-one science-awareTM lab informatics platform combining cloud-based LIMS, ELN, and Jarvis data solutions.

Sapio serves some of the largest global and niche brands, including biopharma, CRO's and clinical diagnostic labs across NGS genomic sequencing, bioanalysis, bioprocessing, stability, clinical, histopathology, drug research, and in vivo studies.

Customers love Sapio's platform because it is robust, scalable, and with no-code configuration, can quickly adapt to meet unique needs. For more information visit www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on Linkedin here.

Contact Information

Richard Halton

Vice President Global Marketing

marketing@sapiosciences.com

+14108004620

SOURCE: Sapio Sciences

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768302/Oxford-Biomedica-Implements-Sapio-Sciences-Electronic-Laboratory-Notebook