Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLRX | ISIN: GB00BDFBVT43 | Ticker-Symbol: OXOA
Frankfurt
18.07.23
10:15 Uhr
4,780 Euro
-0,040
-0,83 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8605,15013:12
ACCESSWIRE
18.07.2023 | 13:02
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Biomedica Implements Sapio Sciences' Electronic Laboratory Notebook

Sapio's No-Code ELN to Provide Enhanced Collaboration, Unified Data Access, and Flexible Workflows to viral vector CDMO Oxford Biomedica

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Oxford Biomedica (OXB), a quality and innovation-led viral vector CDMO, has implemented Sapio's Electronic Laboratory Notebook (ELN) as part of its digital transformation. The integration of Sapio's ELN is set to increase efficiency of completing tasks, and bolster the insight gained from the state-of-the-art technologies developed at OXB.

Sapio Sciences Oxford Biomedica ELN Announcement

Sapio Sciences Oxford Biomedica ELN Announcement
Sapio Sciences Oxford Biomedica ELN Announcement

"Sapio's configurable no-code/low-code ELN platform will help to facilitate our digital transformation at OXB, supporting us to deliver high-quality viral vector CDMO services to our clients," said Matthew Treagus, Chief Information Officer at Oxford Biomedica.

"We are thrilled to partner with Oxford Biomedica, a front-runner in the realm of gene and cell therapy," said Kevin Cramer, CEO and Founder of Sapio Sciences. "Sapio's Electronic Laboratory Notebook (ELN) software is built to revolutionize lab work. We are excited to see how Sapio's ELN can help OXB to drive efficiency and deliver quality services to their clients."

About Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences' mission is to improve life in the lab - because science is complex, Sapio makes technology simple. Sapio is a global business offering an all-in-one science-awareTM lab informatics platform combining cloud-based LIMS, ELN, and Jarvis data solutions.

Sapio serves some of the largest global and niche brands, including biopharma, CRO's and clinical diagnostic labs across NGS genomic sequencing, bioanalysis, bioprocessing, stability, clinical, histopathology, drug research, and in vivo studies.

Customers love Sapio's platform because it is robust, scalable, and with no-code configuration, can quickly adapt to meet unique needs. For more information visit www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on Linkedin here.

Contact Information

Richard Halton
Vice President Global Marketing
marketing@sapiosciences.com
+14108004620

SOURCE: Sapio Sciences

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768302/Oxford-Biomedica-Implements-Sapio-Sciences-Electronic-Laboratory-Notebook

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.