ConMet eMobility Enables First Zero-Emission Refrigerated Tractor-Trailer Deployed by Penske Logistics

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / ConMet eMobility announced today that Penske Logistics has become the first third-party logistics provider to successfully pair an nMotion TR 160-45 equipped reefer trailer with a Freightliner eCascadia electric semi-truck. The pairing enables zero-emission refrigerated transport by combining an all-electric tractor with a reefer trailer cooled by an electric standby TRU that is powered by energy generated from in-wheel electric motors. Leveraging this in-wheel PreSet Plus® eHub technology, the nMotion system generates power for the reefer whenever the vehicle is in motion to keep valuable cargo cold mile after mile.

Penske Logistics first deployed this advanced solution on a quick-service retail delivery route in Southern California in February 2023. Covering over 160 miles each trip with eight delivery stops, the reefer has been able to consistently achieve 100% electric TRU run time. Since first deployed, the fleet has completed more than 125 trips, covering over 20,000 miles and 2,500 TRU run hours, while maintaining cold cargo temperature and on-time deliveries. Based on initial route performance, this reefer configuration could reduce annual TRU fuel consumption and decrease direct CO2 emissions from the TRU by more than 40,000 pounds per year.

Jeff Jackson, Executive Vice President Dedicated Contract Carriage, Penske Logistics: "The pilot has been performing well and our customer is excited about conducting direct store zero-emissions tailpipe deliveries on a daily basis."

"We are committed to developing new technologies that support each fleet's operational needs and electrification strategy, as well as providing the tools and customer care needed to successfully integrate those new technologies into daily operations," said Marc Trahand, Vice President and General Manager of ConMet eMobility. "We look forward to continued success with Penske Logistics and other fleets as we work together to electrify the industry.

ConMet eMobility is expanding its trailer delivery schedule with other fleets throughout the year.

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

ConMet eMobility was established in 2020 to address the needs and challenges of clean energy technology. Together with the unmatched wheel end expertise and support of ConMet, ConMet eMobility is enabling the development of zero-emission commercial vehicles, capturing, and regenerating the kinetic energy that would otherwise go wasted.

About Penske Logistics

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading provider of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions. Penske offers solutions including dedicated transportation, distribution center management, lead logistics, freight management, transportation management, freight brokerage, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

