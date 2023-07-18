Workstream Launches First Multilingual AI Chatbot Built for Hourly Workforce Management

Workstream Assistant Will Help Businesses Better Hire and Retain Employees and Increase AI Accessibility for Over 80 Million Hourly Workers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Workstream, the smart people management platform for the hourly workforce, announced today its new, groundbreaking multilingual and customizable AI chatbot, Workstream Assistant. As the flagship product in the company's move to a fully AI-powered workforce management solution, Workstream Assistant empowers businesses to connect with and retain hourly workers across diverse markets nationwide.





With artificial intelligence experience from MIT, Google, Cornell and Stanford, Workstream built the first multilingual AI chatbot platform to broaden accessibility to AI to the over 80 million hourly workers in the U.S. According to research by the Urban Institute, 14% of all workers in the U.S. and 20% of low-wage workers are immigrants who use English as a second language. These numbers are projected to continue growing.

Workstream Assistant can understand a wide range of languages to accommodate the diversifying workforce and will use machine learning to provide applicants with more information about the company while gathering applicant information. By enabling workers to communicate in any language they're comfortable in, Workstream Assistant empowers applicants to ask more questions about the position and company - from what career progression they can expect to what the company culture is like. Giving hourly workers the opportunity to vet jobs through a natural conversation before they apply encourages a better applicant-to-job fit, resulting in stronger hires and better employee retention for businesses.

"I am thrilled to embrace the power of AI in our recruiting and retention efforts. With the ability to personalize Workstream Assistant to embody our brand, we expect to attract more applicants excited to join the Eegee's family, resulting in stronger hires," according to Jason Kornosky, director of operations for Eegee's. "The chat-apply experience is so natural and authentic that it makes it easy for applicants to ask questions and vet us as much as we vet them. I see this having a big impact on how we build a loyal, happy workforce, and I can't wait to see what more we can accomplish with Workstream AI."

Paired with funding from Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, GGV Capital, Mark Cuban, Will Smith, Jay Z, The Chainsmokers, and Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi, Workstream has helped franchisees and businesses like Burger King, UPS, and Marriott hire and retain several million hourly employees since 2017. Workstream's new AI technology, through integration with OpenAI, builds on this expertise while using previously acquired data points to create an AI platform to serve the hourly workforce.

"Workstream Assistant represents a crucial breakthrough for the hourly workforce and is an indispensable tool for hiring managers and HR professionals in this domain," said Desmond Lim, CEO and co-founder of Workstream. "Its ability to bridge communication gaps and provide a seamless hiring experience makes it an essential resource for organizations seeking to attract and retain top talent in the competitive hourly workforce landscape."

For more information on Workstream and its new AI technology, Workstream Assistant, or to join the next round of beta testing, please visit workstream.us/product/ai.

ABOUT WORKSTREAM

Workstream is the smarter way to hire and retain hourly workers. Its smart technology automates and accelerates HR tasks - like sourcing, screening, scheduling, and onboarding - so businesses can focus on providing a great experience to applicants and workers throughout their employee journey. More than 20,000 businesses trust Workstream to hire faster and retain their teams. Learn more at workstream.us.

