NAMSA, a world-leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering global end-to-end development services, announced today its acquisition of CRI The Clinical Research Institute, a German-based full service CRO.

Founded in 2011, CRI's mission is to provide the European MedTech market complete clinical research solutions to accelerate scientific outcomes to their clients. Their team of researchers utilize their vast expertise across all areas of clinical research and cutting-edge data solutions to support their customers across the clinical research continuum.

"We are delighted to welcome CRI to NAMSA," said Dr. Christophe Berthoux, NAMSA CEO. "The addition of this organization to the NAMSA family is a significant move for us in Germany that enhances and expands our CRO offerings throughout Europe and across all markets. This exciting acquisition presents new opportunities for us to fulfill our mission of saving patients' lives," Dr. Berthoux concluded.

NAMSA's clinical research services include clinical study management, post market studies, biostatistics and data management, safety reporting and imaging core lab services. Our clinical research teams are comprised of the MedTech industry's foremost experts, with experiences that span every manner of technology, therapy, indication and geography for clinical research. This broad range of experience allows NAMSA's teams to lead our clients through all phases of clinical research: from first in human to pivotal and post-market studies.

"CRI is an unmatched partner for NAMSA, as both companies share identical values and are wholeheartedly committed to delivering unparalleled service and resources to the medical device and diagnostic sectors," declared Dr. Thomas Fetsch, CRI CEO. "With a team of seasoned experts well versed in the fields of medicine and science, CRI is thrilled to join forces with NAMSA to bolster their global presence, particularly in Europe," Dr. Fetsch concluded.

"Together, the collective proficiency of both organizations will establish them as the foremost MedTech CRO for Cardiovascular research services across the globe," stated Elisabeth Freund, CRI Founder. "I am confident in the abilities of our teams to leverage expertise and continue to deliver superior results to our global clients."

The price and terms of the transaction are undisclosed.

NAMSA is an ARCHIMED company; acquired by the healthcare-focused global private equity firm in 2020. The acquisition of CRI is the 8th acquisition of NAMSA since being an ARCHIMED company.

ABOUT NAMSA

Helping medical device Sponsors improve healthcare since 1967, NAMSA is the world's leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering global end-to-end development services. Driven by its global regulatory expertise and in-depth therapeutic knowledge, NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development, offering only the most proven solutions to move clients' products through the development lifecycle efficiently and cost-effectively. From medical device testing; regulatory, reimbursement and quality consulting; and clinical research services, NAMSA is the industry's premier, trusted partner for successful development and commercialization outcomes. Web: www.namsa.com

About CRI

A research institute driven by its staff and their ideas: longstanding professional experience and scientific expertise evidenced by studies with high-level publications combined with motivation and team spirit. Conducting non-mainstream medical research is CRI's profession with unconventional impulses, a dynamic fresh approach, and new ideas. The Institute is in the heart of Bavaria with a view over Munich towards the mountains where our staff members are working creative and innovative in their approach, but strictly in line with international standards. Web: www.cri-muc.eu/

About ARCHIMED

With offices in Europe, North America and Asia, ARCHIMED is a leading investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare industries. Its mix of operational, medical, scientific and financial expertise allows ARCHIMED to serve as both a strategic and financial partner to healthcare businesses. Prioritized areas of focus include Biopharma Products, Consumer Health, Healthcare IT, In Vitro Diagnostics, Life Science Tools Biologic Services, MedTech, and Pharma Services. ARCHIMED helps partners internationalize, acquire, innovate and expand their products and services. ARCHIMED manages €8 billion across its various funds, including the largest healthcare-only private equity fund raised by a European-based General Partner. Since inception, ARCHIMED has been a committed Impact investor, both directly and through its EURÊKA Foundation. Web: www.archimed.group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718939367/en/

Contacts:

NAMSA Media Contact

Christopher Rupp

Vice President, Global Marketing Commercial Operations

Email: crupp@namsa.com



CRI Media Contact

Thomas Fetsch

CEO

Email: t.fetsch@cri-muc.eu