NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 8, 2023

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology testing and global contract research services, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Company management will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call.

To access the live call via telephone, dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) and (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 458873.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Cambridge, United Kingdom; Rolle, Switzerland; and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

For further information, please contact:

NeoGenomics, Inc.

Kendra Sweeney

Vice President, Investor Relations and ESG

Kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

T: +1-239-877-7474

