easySim.global: easySim Launches Affordable eSIM Data Roaming for Travellers Worldwide

PORTSMOUTH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / easySim.global, part of the easy® family of companies, has launched a new data roaming service for over 150 countries worldwide, offering users huge savings when using their smartphones abroad.

Whether you are travelling for business or pleasure, the cost of using your mobile overseas can be shocking. Most of the UK mobile networks such as EE, Sky, Three and Vodafone no longer allow their users to "roam like at home" in the EU, and data charges in the rest of the world are almost always outside your standard mobile bundle.

The answer to extortionately high data costs abroad is a prepaid eSIM from easySim.global, the new international roaming service from the easy family of brands. easySim.global provides travellers with reliable internet for smartphones and tablets around the globe, meaning you stay connected using your favourite apps at low fixed prices.

The quick and easy way to get cheaper roaming data abroad

eSIMs are a great way to change your mobile data provider when travelling to give you access to much better rates than your standard contract, without removing the primary SIM card from your phone.

Martin Lewis of Money Saving Expert recently used an eSIM on holiday and commented: 'The whole experience was easier and simpler than expected'.

How it works

Simply choose your destination country and data bundle at www.easySim.global, then load the eSIM from the QR code in your welcome email. Set your new eSIM as the default for data roaming as you land in your destination and you are good to go!

eSIMs are compatible with the majority of 4G/5G Apple and Android smartphones, there are no apps to load or tricky SIM cards to install. Customer service is provided online 24/7 via the easySim.global website.

Who can benefit from the new service?

easySim can save international travellers money, whenever they use mobile data outside their standard coverage zone, regardless of their country of origin or mobile operator.

For example, UK visitors to popular destinations like Turkey, USA, Morocco or Thailand can achieve great savings on data roaming compared to their standard mobile contracts. Likewise, Americans arriving in Austria; Aussies attending the Ashes; Indians interested in Iceland or Spaniards sightseeing Singapore could all save money on mobile data compared to their deals at home.

Who is behind easySim.global?

easySim.global is a new business formed by Portsmouth based telecoms entrepreneurs Jim Guest and Richard Gwilliam, with the support of easyGroup Chairman Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou. The company seeks to challenge the punitive international data roaming charges imposed by many mobile operators, by offering low-cost data with no catches from a convenient digital platform.

Co-founder Jim Guest says of the venture:

"Summer is here but business travellers and holiday makers have had enough of the cost of roaming when they use their smartphones or tablets abroad. We're proud to be working with Sir Stelios to take on the big boys of the mobile market and protect consumers against bill shock."

Sir Stelios had this to say about the launch of easySim.global:

"easySim.global is a new way for travellers to get low-cost mobile data worldwide. It's simple to use and great value, so the company is perfectly aligned with easy® brand values and I'm delighted to be working with the directors to get new customers onboard."

How much can you save?

Using a 14 day stay in Turkey as an example, easySim.global offers 3GB of data for only £7, saving a minimum of £63 against the major UK network operators' bolt-on tariffs. But many situations are much worse: Ian from Portsmouth recently had to pay £416 for only using 69MB in a single day in Turkey!

How to get started

Check your phone is eSIM compatible and it's not locked to a network, register for the service at www.easySim.global and purchase the right data bundle for your destination. You will receive a QR code by email which you use to activate your eSIM.

Notes to editors

easySim.global provides prepaid data eSIMs giving access to local Tier 1 mobile network operators worldwide.

easySim.global's roaming service is data only and does not provide voice calls or SMS, but voice calling and messaging through popular apps such as WhatsApp, Facetime, Messenger etc.

The full list of supported countries can be found here.

The full list of eSIM compatible phones can be found here.

Users will be required to change their phone settings to set the eSIM as the default data service while abroad.

Customer support is provided online 24/7 using the contact form on the easySim.global website here.

For further information on easySim.global contact Jim Guest by email to jg@easysim.global or call him on +44 (0)7775 500 005.

Join easySim.global on Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.

Download a PDF copy of this press release here

Contact:

easySim.global

+44 (0)7775 500 005

press@easysim.global

https://www.easysim.global

SOURCE: easySim.global

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768591/easySim-Launches-Affordable-eSIM-Data-Roaming-for-Travellers-Worldwide