Dow Jones News
18.07.2023 | 13:46
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Sartorius Stedim Biotech completes acquisition of Polyplus

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Sartorius Stedim Biotech completes acquisition of Polyplus 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Acquisition 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Sartorius Stedim Biotech completes acquisition of Polyplus 
18-Jul-2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aubagne, July 18, 2023 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech completes acquisition of Polyplus 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry, has successfully closed 
the acquisition of the French company Polyplus. The transaction was completed on July 18, 2023, after receiving the 
required regulatory approvals. 
Polyplus is a leading provider of innovative technologies for cell and gene therapies. Transfection reagents developed 
and produced by Polyplus are key components in the manufacture of viral vectors. The company has been expanding its 
focus beyond this field through acquisitions in adjacent technologies like plasmid design, and protein and plasmid 
manufacturing, broadening its portfolio for gene therapies as well as gene-modified cell therapies. 
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could 
cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Sartorius Stedim 
Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this release. The French press release is the legally 
binding version. 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications 
safely, rapidly and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The 
company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America 
and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion 
euros. At the end of 2022, around 12,000 employees were working for customers around the globe. 
Contact 
Timo Lindemann 
Corporate Communications 
+49 (0)551 308 4724 
timo.lindemann@sartorius.com 
Follow Sartorius on Twitter and on LinkedIn. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Press Release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Issuer:    Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
       Avenue de Jouques 
       13781 Aubagne 
       France 
Phone:    +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:    sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:   www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:     FR0013154002 
EQS News ID: 1682663 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1682663 18-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1682663&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2023 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
