Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd.: Quartz Mountain Announces Appointment of Myke Clark to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Quartz Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:QZM);(OTC PINK:QZMRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Myke Clark to the Company's Board of Directors.

Myke Clark is a corporate leader with strong communications, renewable energy, natural resource and capital markets experience. He is currently the CEO and Director of a TSX Venture Exchanged-listed solar energy company and will bring more than 20 years of experience to the Quartz Mountain team. Prior to his current role, he held positions as SVP Business Development for Finavera Wind Energy, public affairs professional for several Hunter Dickinson Inc.-associated public mining companies and a decade as a journalist. Myke holds an MBA from Simon Fraser University, British Columbia ("BC").

"Myke Clark is a welcome addition to Quartz Mountain as we begin building our team to advance our Jake and Maestro projects in BC," said Quartz Mountain Chairman Robert Dickinson. "Myke's experience will contribute to our focused effort to develop projects with high potential for major resources and significant future transaction potential. The advancement of projects like Jake and Maestro are critical for economic development in BC and can also support the transition to electrification we are seeing globally."

"I am pleased to join Bob Dickinson and the Quartz Mountain team," said Myke Clark. "The transition we are seeing to a greater adoption of renewable energy creates an unprecedented demand for critical minerals - particularly copper - and illustrates the need for a broader perspective as we develop resource projects. I look forward to supporting Bob and the Quartz Mountain team as we begin to accelerate the development of Jake and Maestro with the focus of creating substantial shareholder value."

About Quartz Mountain

Quartz Mountain is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada. It is focused on acquiring, exploring, developing, and transacting high-value gold, silver, and copper projects in BC. The Company currently holds 100% of the Maestro gold-silver-copper-molybdenum property located near Houston, BC and 100% of the Jake porphyry copper-gold property located north of Smithers, BC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Dickinson

Chairman

For further details, contact Robert Dickinson, Chairman at:

T: (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

E: info@quartzmountainresources.com

W: www.quartzmountainresources.com

