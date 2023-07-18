Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Announces Strategic Hiring and Realignment Among Leadership Team

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles ("EVTV" or "the Company"), announced the hiring of Richard Ross as Executive Vice President of EVTV North America and Greg Miros as Vice President of Sales. In addition, Susan Emry, Executive Vice President of EVTV, was named Overseas Strategy Officer. Together, Ross and Miros will collaborate to drive increased sales in EVTV's U.S. markets, while Emry will lead the Company's efforts in EVTV's burgeoning Asia Pacific business.

Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, " Having been in the Arkansas/mid-south dealership industry for many, many decades, Richard is in our view the ideal individual to help place more vehicles into the region's fleet owners. Knowing who your customers are before they even start to look at electric mobility solutions only comes with decades of experience, and this is exactly the invaluable asset we feel we gain by bringing Richard onto our team. Greg is a dynamic and accomplished sales professional who we believe will compliment Richard perfectly in his new role. He too brings an extensive network in Arkansas and the region, and we are confident that his track record of driving multi-million-dollar sales growth and providing award-winning leadership can quickly benefit EVTV."

Richard Ross continued, "The transition to green mobility is here for fleet owners big and small, but we believe the vast majority need vehicles for the everyday worker. This means dependable and cost effective solutions, which is exactly what EVTV offers with its product line-up. I am thrilled to be expanding my relationship with Phil by joining the team at Envirotech to help scale up the business even more quickly."

Greg Miros added, "I look forward to bringing my 30+ years of experience in implementing sales, distribution, and marketing initiatives to help drive revenues and profitability for EVTV. The Company has an excellent product in a market segment that is hot today, but in order to maximize our potential, awareness and education are critical, and I am excited to play an integral role in identifying and executing on the optimal growth opportunities for EVTV."

Susan Emry concluded, "Having spent significant time over the past approximately six months in the Asia Pacific region, I look forward to capitalizing on the relationships Phil and I have been cultivating to turn our visions and plans into reality by executing on our international manufacturing and sales strategy to help EVTV become a truly global company."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built, zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and academic institutions to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel-price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

For Envirotech Vehicles:

Investor Relations

ICR, Inc.

Telephone: (646) 200-8873

Email: envirotech@icrinc.com

Sue Emry, Executive Vice President

Telephone: (870) 970-3355

Email: sue.e@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768602/Envirotech-Vehicles-Announces-Strategic-Hiring-and-Realignment-Among-Leadership-Team