Aperture, LLC: Aperture Pet & Life Launches BRS Fresh Online Shopping Experience Tailored to Discerning Freshwater Aquarists

Launch Solidifies Bulk Reef Supply / BRS as the ultimate online shopping destination for both freshwater and saltwater aquarists.

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Aperture Pet & Life, the integrated company for some of the largest brands in the aquatics industry, including Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine and AquaIllumination, is pleased to announce BRS Fresh, a new online shopping destination dedicated to freshwater aquarists, as part of BulkReefSupply.com.

For over 15 years, Bulk Reef Supply, also known as BRS, has become one of the leading online destinations for saltwater aquarists. Through the curation of innovative, best-in-class products and a YouTube video library with over 130 million views, BRS has aimed to help make owning an aquarium as enjoyable and easy as possible.

Expanding upon its saltwater legacy, BRS Fresh's focus will be ensuring freshwater aquarists have the industry's leading products, including aquariums, lighting, pumps, plants, food, and accessories, and the right information to inspire, create and maintain thriving aquariums.

"Ensuring aquarists are successful is at the heart of this new online shopping experience," said Jesse Robertson, Vice President of Aperture Pet & Life's Freshwater Business. "From the products to the content we're partnering on with many in the freshwater community who have tremendous knowledge to share, we see BRS Fresh as a partner and resource for aquarists."

The addition of the BRS Freshwater shopping experience allows Bulk Reef Supply to become a one-stop shopping experience for aquarists who have both salt and freshwater aquariums. Bulk Reef Supply Saltwater and Freshwater customers will also be able to earn loyalty points on both online experiences that can be redeemed on either the freshwater or saltwater shopping experiences.

Bulk Reef Supply's commitment to sustainability is equally present in freshwater. The company takes great care to ensure the products it offers are ethically sourced and contribute to responsible animal husbandry. By partnering with trusted suppliers and adhering to responsible practices, Bulk Reef Supply promotes the conservation of aquatic ecosystems and supports the well-being of all aquatic species.

To celebrate the grand opening, BRS Fresh will be offering exclusive promotions and discounts on a wide range of freshwater products over the next several weeks. The company remains steadfast in delivering exceptional products, unparalleled customer service, and a wealth of knowledge to support the thriving aquarium community.

For more information please visit fresh.bulkreefsupply.com.

About Aperture

Aperture is a leading online retailer, manufacturer and distributor of products and solutions in over 50 countries through an integrated platform, which includes the industry's leading online marketplace for saltwater aquarists, world-class products for the success of saltwater, freshwater and reptile and amphibian ecosystems and habitats, distribution operations, sales professionals and one of the pet industry's largest YouTube platforms, with over 400,000 subscribers and 130 million views. Through its banner brands Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine, Aquaillumination, Leap Habitats and others, the company offers its customers the products and resources they need to create thriving ecosystems and continue its rich history in supporting critical research, conservation and education that supports our world's barrier reefs and marine life.

For more information, visit www.apetlife.com.

