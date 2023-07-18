Through the procurement exercise, the GEA-BEAC allocated 1,870.8 MW of ground-mounted PV capacity and 90 MW of floating solar power. The selected developers will secure 20-year power purchase agreements.The Green Energy Auction Bids Evaluation and Awards Committee (GEA-BEAC), under the Philippines Department of Energy (DOE), has published a list of winning bidders for the Second Green Energy Auction Round (GEA-2). The GEA-BEAC allocated 1,870.8 MW of ground-mounted PV capacity and 90 MW of floating solar power. It also assigned around 10 MW of rooftop PV capacity and 960.28 MW of onshore wind ...

