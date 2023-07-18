Decarbonisation of heating and demand for reliable heat pumps capable of delivering energy efficient performance driving investment in production

This July,Panasonic Heating Cooling Solutions marked an historic milestone in its heat pump manufacturing with full production of its latest Aquarea L Series, a new generation of heat pump using R290 natural refrigerant, now being produced completely in Europe.

Currently, a shift in energy sources (reducing the use of gas and other fossil fuels while enabling for more electrification) is rapidly taking place in Europe. Due to the rising environmental awareness and the recent circumstances surrounding energy supply, there has been a pressing need for Panasonic to establish a production capacity to meet such growing demand.

This move transfers production from Asia to Europe as Panasonic increases capacity and the number of parts being produced locally. Aligning with the Panasonic Green Impact philosophy, this also ensures a reduction in carbon footprint through local production for local consumption. The L Series also utilises the natural refrigerant R290 which has a low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of just 3 and contributes to a reduction in CO2 emissions.

The Pilsen factory has gradually increased production line capacity to today's full line-up of both indoor and outdoor units with the first-time production of the air-to-water Aquarea L Series heat pump outdoor units, reducing time to market and meeting increasing demand across Europe for reliable and energy-efficient air source heat pumps. It will also provide more resilience as manufacturing and customers are both in the same region. Together with its R&D centre in Germany, Panasonic Heating Cooling further increases its focus on the European market, implementing feedback from installation partners as well as European households and businesses even faster.

