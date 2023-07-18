Cancer Research Horizons is the innovation arm of Cancer Research UK

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and Cancer Research Horizons, the innovation engine at the core of one of the world's largest private funders of cancer research, Cancer Research UK (CRUK), today announced an agreement under which Cancer Research Horizons will license the entire Twist Biopharma Solutions Library of Libraries.

"Teaming up with Cancer Research Horizons to support exploratory drug discovery efforts, validating and de-risking biological targets has the potential to be groundbreaking for patients," said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. "Cancer Research Horizons acts as a conduit between academia and industry, with our collaboration enabling early-stage antibody identification through access to our 'Library of Libraries.' With two mission-driven organizations aligning behind innovative technology solutions to improve health to make the world a better place, the opportunity to identify new biotherapeutics offers tremendous hope to those who need it most."

"We're delighted to partner with Twist Bioscience, an exciting technology platform company who will enhance our antibody discovery capabilities with their highly diverse phage display libraries," said Hamish Ryder, CEO of Therapeutic Innovation at Cancer Research Horizons. "We look forward to using this technology to accelerate the delivery of high-quality therapeutics and diagnostics to cancer patients, in collaboration with our academic and industrial partners."

Under the terms of the agreement, Cancer Research Horizons will license Twist's Library of Libraries, an expansive collection of synthesized antibody libraries designed based on naturally occurring sequences that harness innovative structural and developability features to cover a wide range of antibody drug targets, for a period of five years. Twist will receive a library access fee and will be eligible to receive annual maintenance fees as well as a share of revenue from any assets sold or transferred.

About Cancer Research Horizons

Cancer Research Horizons is the innovation arm of Cancer Research UK one of the world's largest charitable funders of cancer research. We bring together world-leading minds, bold ideas and the right partners to bridge the gap between research and introducing new therapeutics into the market. We focus on the riskier, more profound ideas that can lead to true innovation.

By uniting our commercial partnerships and therapeutic innovation capabilities, Cancer Research Horizons is uniquely placed to support translational funding, licensing and collaboration, spin-out creation, and offer a full spectrum of drug discovery and clinical capabilities. With access to Cancer Research UK's network of 4,000 exceptional researchers, and £300+ million of annual research spend, we're a powerful partner in the fight to conquer cancer. Every penny we make goes back into funding the next bold steps, to help bring forward the day when all cancers are conquered. To date, we've played an instrumental role in forming over 60 spin-out companies and helped to bring 11 cancer drugs to market. For more information and to get in touch with the team, visit cancerresearchhorizons.com.

About Twist Biopharma Solutions (The Biologics Discovery and Optimization Division of Twist Bioscience)

Twist Biopharma Solutions combines high-throughput DNA synthesis technology, deep expertise in antibody engineering and in vivo, in vitro and in silico discovery methods to provide end-to-end antibody discovery solutions across the preclinical continuum and tailored to our partner's specific needs. By leveraging our unique ability to manufacture DNA at scale, we can construct proprietary antibody libraries with discovery beginning with either in vivo or in vitro diversity. Our Library of Libraries gives our partners an integral and unbiased resource for antibody therapeutic discovery and optimization. This precise and rational approach to library fabrication combined with sophisticated bioinformatics and software expertise expedites antibody discovery by decreasing risk, increasing speed, and lowering the failure rate for antibody therapeutic development. Additionally, in vivo discovery approaches including single B cell screening and hybridoma discovery enable parallel paths where multiple technology methods can be leveraged to create a panel of highly diverse antibody leads. Our automated screening and panning processes enable us to identify high affinity leads that our partners can move forward into the clinic. We also offer supporting development capabilities, including IgG conversion, expression, purification, biophysical characterization, and functional characterization.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by "writing" DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

